Second Game Slip Leads To Split

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







After a nearly flawless performance in the opener of Wednesday's early doubleheader, the Lancaster Stormers watched another late inning lead slip away in the second half.

Lancaster rolled to a 7-2 win in the opener and was one out away from a narrow, 2-1 win in the second game before Hagerstown scored on a passed ball and went on to the 3-2 win in extra innings.

Nick Ward had staked the Stormers to a 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI single that scored Slater Schield in the top of the seventh, giving Ryley Gilliam the opportunity to pin down the doubleheader sweep. Instead, Gilliam allowed consecutive singles to Gary Mattis and Joe Campagna around a bad pickoff throw, putting the tying run at third and the winning run at second.

The right-hander retired Ozzie Abreu on a pop up to second and struck out Errol Robinson for the second out. After a swinging first strike on Chris Kwitzer, Gilliam's second offering was mishandled by catcher Andrew Semo for a run-scoring passed ball. Kwitzer later struck out.

After the Stormers failed to score in the top of the eighth, the Boxcars were able to build a run late in the bottom of the inning. Mason Martin took a bunt from Miles Williams and nabbed Kwitzer slding into third. Pinch hitter Welington Dotel hit a weak grounder to the hole on the right side which was flagged by second baseman Slater Schield. In his efforts to get the out at first, Schield fired wide of the mark, and the runners moved to second and third on the error. Lancaster opted to walk Joe De Luca intentionally, setting up a double play. Jackson Rees (1-1) got the desired comebacker, but the ball squirted out of his glove allowing the game winner to score.

Schield and Robinson exchanged RBI singles in the third inning for earlier runs. Jack Maruskin (1-0) earned the win.

Nick Lucky went 3-for-4 with a pair of steals in the opener, while Joseph Carpenter chimed in with a homer and three RBI as the Stormers grabbed a 7-2 win, snapping an eight-game losing skid.

Alex Isola's RBI double down the left field line and Carpenter's sac fly to right combined to give the Stormers a quick 2-0 lead off David Richardson (0-3). Hagerstown picked up its only two runs of the opener on Kwitzer's blast to right center off Noah Skirrow (2-1) in the second. Lancaster went back into the lead when Yeison Coca was ruled safe on a close play at the plate in the top of the third, and the Stormers never looked back.

Skirrow worked six innings, yielding seven hits and two runs without issuing a walk. He fanned six. Lucky scored on a wild pickoff throw in the fourth, and the Stormers salted the game away with a three-run fifth inning.

The two clubs wrap up the three-game set on Thursday evening. Matt Swarmer (0-2) will take the hill for the Stormers against Hagerstown lefty Mike Kickham (0-2). Fans may watch the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Newcomers Brandon Wagner and Danny Amaral each had a two-hit game, Wagner in the first and Amaral in the second...The three-hit game was Lucky's first of the year...Skirrow posted the third straight "quality start" by the Lancaster rotation...Steven Lacey made a spot start in Game Two and yielded one run in three innings.







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

