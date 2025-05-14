Charleston Dirty Birds Hold on to Win 7-5

The Charleston Dirty Birds leveraged a four-run fourth inning and solid pitching to fend off a late surge from the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, holding on for a 7-5 victory.

Game Highlights:

Nelson and Rosa Go Deep: James Nelson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, while Joseph Rosa added a solo shot in the fifth, providing the bulk of Charleston's offense.

Staten Island's Ninth-Inning Rally: The Ferry Hawks plated four runs in the ninth, highlighted by Sandoval's two-run double, but fell short of completing the comeback.

Charleston Key Performances:

James Nelson: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI.

Joseph Rosa: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Jamison Hill: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (W, 1-1).

Joe Record: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K.

Notable Stats:

Charleston's patience at the plate paid off with four walks, while Staten Island stranded nine runners.

Both teams showcased speed, with Staten Island swiping two bases and Charleston three.

Staten Island's bullpen held Charleston to just one run over the final three innings, but their starter, Jack Mahoney, allowed six runs in five innings.

Dirty Birds go for the sweep Thursday at 6:35pm.







