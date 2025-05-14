Barraclough, Pen Hurl Two-Hitter in 5-2 Victory

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - High Point's Kyle Barraclough and a pair of relievers combined to hold the Lexington Legends to just two hits in posting a 5-2 win on Wednesday morning at Legends Field.

Barraclough (W, 2-0) allowed a single in the third inning and a double in the fourth but was otherwise nearly unhittable, throwing 87 pitches over his six innings, 55 for strikes.

Jacob Edwards came on in relief in the seventh and set the Legends down in order in each frame. Tommy Doyle (S, 4) pitched around a couple of walks but struck out three in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Nick Longhi, who was leading the Atlantic League in homers a year ago when he tore an ACL and missed the remainder of the season, hit his first homer since his return, leading off the second inning to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

Aidan Brewer's solo blast leading off the top of the third put High Point ahead 2-0.

Lexington put up its first run in the third when Ryan McCarthy walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Pedro Gonzalez's single. The Legends tied the game in the fourth on a sac fly by Brian Fuentes.

The Rockers broke the tie and put the game away with three runs in the sixth. Longhi plated a run on a fielder's choice before Drew Mendoza hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, to give High Point a 5-2 lead.

Longhi finished with two hits and two RBI for the Rockers. High Point's pitching staff walked seven and struck out 12 on the afternoon.

The third and final game of the series is slated for Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field. The Rockers will then return home and play host to the Legends this weekend. Friday's game at Truist Point will feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and a postgame fireworks show.

NOTES: Drew Mendoza has homered in back-to-back games. .. D.J. Burt has a hit in seven straight games. .. The Rockers were caught stealing for the first time this year when Burt was caught in a run-down. High Point is now 35 of 36 in stolen base attempts.







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.