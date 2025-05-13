Legends Outslug Rockers in Tight 7-6 Victory, Take Control of First Place

May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







In a battle for the top of the South Division Tuesday night, the Lexington Legends edged out the High Point Rockers 7-6 in a high-flying contest at Legends Field, seizing sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League South Division. The win pushes the Legends to 12-4, breaking the tie with High Point, now 11-5.

Starter Nic Laio earned his fourth win of the season (4-0) with a tough performance, throwing six innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six. The bullpen held firm despite a late push from the Rockers, with Jonathan Haab recording the final six outs for his second save of the year.

Lexington built their offense on power and patience. Curtis Terry crushed a homer in the first inning to set the tone, his second of the season. Ryan McCarthy added a two-run shot in the fifth. Brian Fuentes chipped in with two hits, including a two-run double that extended the lead in the sixth.

The Legends led 7-1 entering the seventh, but High Point stormed back with a five-run frame, capped by Nolan Watson's grand slam. Reliever Jimmy Loper struggled to contain the rally, but Haab stopped the bleeding and held on through the final two innings.

Lexington matched High Point with 10 hits, and the defense played clean baseball with no errors on the night. The win marks the sixth in a row for the Legends.

With the division lead in hand, the Legends will look to carry momentum into the next game of the series against a Rockers squad hungry for revenge. They'll go at it again tomorrow, Wednesday May 14th with first pitch scheduled for 10:30 AM for Education Day. The series will conclude on Thursday, May 15th with a 6:45 PM first pitch for Thirsty Thursday. Thursday will also feature Nurses Appreciation Night and Transylvania University Night. Student who participated in the Hit the Books reading program, presented by iHOP, will also be able to redeem their bookmarks Thursday night for two complimentary tickets.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.