Tuesday's Game at Southern Maryland Postponed

May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution will have to wait a day to continue their road swing through Maryland as Tuesday night's scheduled series opener vs the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader with a pair of seven-inning games on Wednesday morning beginning at 10:35 a.m.

The Revs enter the series in sole possession of first place by two games in the North Division with an 11-4 record, tied for the league's best mark through 15 games while establishing the best 15-game start in franchise history. York has swept each of its first two road series of the season including a three-game sweep in Hagerstown this past weekend, as York has won four consecutive games overall.

LHP Matt Walker (0-0, 9.00) is set to start Wednesday morning's opener against Crabs righty Shawn Semple (2-0, 2.81). The second game has York RHP Foster Pace (2-1, 5.87) going up against Southern Maryland's Ian Kahaloa (1-1, 6.00). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 10:30 a.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.