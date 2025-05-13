Charleston Dirty Birds Take Game One from Staten Island

May 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds rode an explosive middle-inning surge to a commanding 7-3 victory over the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. Fueled by timely hitting and a strong bullpen effort, the Dirty Birds secured the win despite a late push by Staten Island.

Game Highlights:

Power Surge: Charleston's James Nelson hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Joseph Rosa followed with a three-run blast in the fifth, breaking the game wide open.

Big Inning Damage: Charleston scored five runs across the fourth and fifth innings, capitalizing on Staten Island starter Christian Capuano's struggles.

Late Rally Halted: Staten Island plated three runs in the eighth inning, but Charleston's bullpen held firm to close out the game.

Dirty Birds Key Performances:

Joseph Rosa: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI.

James Nelson: 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI.

Zach Daniels: 2-for-4, solid presence at the plate.

Carlos Meza: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K (W, 2-0).

Notable Stats:

Charleston displayed patience at the plate, drawing nine walks.

Staten Island's pitching staff struggled, allowing seven earned runs on just six hits but with numerous free passes.

Defensive efficiency was on display, as both teams committed zero errors and turned critical double plays.

Game Two is Wednesday at 6:35pm with RHP Jamison Hill on the mound for the Dirty Birds.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.