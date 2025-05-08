Charleston Dirty Birds Drop Series Finale to Lexington

May 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







In a low-scoring pitcher's duel, the Lexington Legends managed to squeak out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds, completing a tight contest that showcased strong pitching on both sides.

Game Highlights:

- Fourth-Inning Breakthrough: Lexington scored both of their runs in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a Charleston error and a clutch RBI from Colin Burgess.

- Charleston's Response: Charleston answered in the bottom half of the fourth with a single run driven in by Tyler Hill, but that would be all they could muster.

- Bullpen Brilliance: Both bullpens delivered, with Lexington's relievers combining for four scoreless innings and Jonathan Haab securing his first save of the season.

Key Performances:

-

Lexington Legends:

o Brady Whalen: 1-for-2, 3 BB, SB, 1 R.

o Colin Burgess: 0-for-3, RBI, BB.

o Patrick Wicklander: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (W, 3-0).

o Jonathan Haab: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K (S, 1).

-

Charleston Dirty Birds:

o J.J. Matijevic: 2-for-3, BB, SB.

o Zach Daniels: 1-for-4, 1 R.

o Kyle McGowin: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K (L, 0-3).

Notable Stats:

- Lexington's patient approach resulted in eight walks, with Brady Whalen reaching base four times.

- Charleston hitters struck out 13 times, struggling against Lexington's pitchers in key moments.

- Both teams turned stellar defensive plays, including three double plays during the game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.