Students Treated to Offensive Show as Revs Blast Boxcars

May 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution treated a Baseball in Education Day crowd to a big offensive show, defeating the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 11-7 on Thursday in front of 3,638 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs win the rubber match in the series to close out their opening homestand, their third series win in four tries to begin the season.

Not only did the offense break out, but Revs starter Foster Pace (2-1) turned in an excellent outing to earn his second win.

York put together its second biggest inning of the season, scoring five times in the third to build a 5-0 lead. Jeffrey Wehler started it all with a leadoff single and Ryan Higgins opened the scoring with a deep triple to center that was misplayed by Rabel Colon. With one out, Jalen Miller squibbed a roller past Dilan Rosario for a rare infield double, outhustling the Boxcars for the loose ball as he bolted to second, driving in Higgins on the play. Frankie Tostado singled to left and William Simoneit was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting up Osvaldo Tovalin for a sac fly to right, plating the third run. Alerick Soularie walked to reload the basepaths and Brandon Lewis walked to force home another run. Wehler capped the uprising with his second hit of the inning, an RBI single to left to finalize the five-spot.

Pace yielded just one hit through three scoreless frames and made perhaps his only mistake of the day with two outs in the fourth as Osvaldo Abreu connected on a two-run homer to left center, his second long ball in as many contests.

York answered back in the bottom of the fourth as Michael Berglund struck a pinch-hit RBI single up the middle, batting for Simoneit who was lifted after initially staying in the game following his hit by pitch from the inning before.

Pace tossed a 1-2-3 fifth and worked into the sixth before being lifted as Hagerstown's first two batters reached on an error and a seeing eye single.

Lukas Galdoni quickly slammed the door on any potential threat with a fly out and a double play grounder and stayed on to record the first out of the seventh before Ian Churchill entered to strike out a pair.

The Revs offense seemingly put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh. Tovalin slammed a line drive rocket homer to right for his second long ball in as many days, and Wehler (3-for-4, three RBI) launched a two-run long ball to right center for his first of the year as the lead swelled to 9-2.

Tostado yanked a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the eighth, ballooning the lead to 11-2 on his first of the season.

Chad Coles struck out two in a scoreless eighth extending his streak to seven consecutive shutout innings to begin his pro career but ran into trouble in the ninth, loading the bases on a hit batter, single, and a walk. Colon ended Coles' scoreless streak with an RBI ground out for the first out, but a walk reloaded the bases. Lefty Zach Veen entered and was greeted by a grand slam homer to left off the bat of Isaias Quiroz as Hagerstown closed within 11-7, but Veen recorded the final two outs on fly balls to secure the win.

Notes: York (8-4) moves within a game of Staten Island for first place in the North Division. Berglund's single provided the Revs' first pinch-hit RBI since David Washington homered as a pinch hitter on May 17, 2024 at Lancaster. Pace has allowed just two runs on five innings in two of his first three outings, both wins. Churchill has yet to allow a hit in four outings of relief. Prior to two walks in the ninth inning, York pitchers had walked just one batter in the game and just two batters compared to 29 strikeouts through the first 23 innings of the series; the Revs entered the day with a league-best 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a team. Revs starting pitchers allowed just four runs in 15.1 innings in the series, while striking out 18 with just two walks. The five-run third inning is the Revs' second biggest of the season behind only an eight-run frame on April 27 at Gastonia. York's 11 runs and three homers match the April 27 total for season highs while their 13 hits come within one of a season best. Justin Connell drew his league leading 13th walk, having reached safely in all 12 games to begin the season; he entered the day leading the league in on-base percentage at .571. Miller's two doubles extend his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games while his three runs scored increase his league-topping total to 16. Lewis reached base all four times including a pair of knocks. York finishes its opening homestand, a season-long nine-gamer, with a winning record at 5-4. Thursday marked the first of four consecutive weeks that York will play a morning game; it was the first of seven scheduled this season and the first of three at home.

Up Next: The Revs travel to Hagerstown on Friday as the home-and-home series continues at 6:30 p.m. York lefty Jordan Morales (0-0, 3.38) faces former Revs righty Jorge Martinez (0-2, 7.00) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

