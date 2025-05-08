Pitching Steals the Show as Revs Split Double Dip with Boxcars

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution received a pair of excellent pitching efforts, splitting a twi-night doubleheader with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars with a 4-2 victory in the opening game and an extra inning 3-2 defeat in eight innings in the nightcap on Wednesday evening in front of 3,789 fans at WellSpan Park.

Following Monday's scheduled off day and Tuesday's rainout, the Revs got back at it on Wednesday and starter Tyler Palm helped set the tone early. Dinged for three singles in the top of the first, Palm escaped bases loaded trouble, retiring Welington Dotel on a 6-4-3 double play.

Justin Connell immediately thrusted the Revs in front with a first inning leadoff homer high over the Arch Nemesis in left for a 1-0 lead.

Palm worked around a leadoff double by Isaias Quiroz in the third to keep Hagerstown off the board, and the Revs extended the lead in their half as Connell once again served as the ignitor with a one-out double to left center. Jalen Miller followed by banging an RBI double high off the Nemesis to plate Connell. Miller stole third base and scored on a wild pitch as the lead extended to 3-0.

Palm worked 4.1 scoreless and gave way to Noah Denoyer (2-0) who notched the final two outs of the fifth against the top of the order, stranding a runner at third to earn his second win in as many outings.

The Boxcars threatened to erase York's lead in the sixth as Mauricio Llovera was greeted with four consecutive singles, the fourth of which came from Osvaldo Abreu driving in a pair to slash York's lead to 3-2. Llovera rebounded to strike out the next two batters and Ian Churchill entered, retiring Quiroz on a long fly to deep center that was run down by Connell, stranding two runners to keep the Revs in front.

Osvaldo Tovalin led off the bottom of the sixth with an opposite field homer to left for an insurance run as York went up 4-2.

Closer Cam Robinson was greeted with a first pitch single by Errol Robinson leading off the seventh, but picked off Robinson, struck out Gary Mattis, and retired Joe Campagna on a pop up to put a quick end to the 4-2 victory, recording his third save.

Lefty Matt Walker gave the Revs a terrific effort in the nightcap, striking out a career-high 11 batters and allowing just two runs on six hits over six innings in the longest outing by a Revs starter this season.

Hagerstown managed just a third inning RBI single by Mattis and a fourth inning solo homer to straightaway center by Abreu, leading Walker and the Revs, 2-0.

Boxcars starter Domenic Picone limited the Revs to just three hits over five scoreless innings, walking one and striking out a pair.

Alerick Soularie blasted a dramatic game-tying two-run homer to left center with two outs in the sixth against reliever Jack Weisenburger, knotting the game at 2-2.

Lefty reliever Danny Denz fired a dominant 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of punch outs for the Revs, but Boxcars closer Rafael Kelly stranded two in the bottom half for his own scoreless frame as the game went to extras.

With runners at the corners and one out in the eighth, Mattis instigated a double steal prompting a throw to second that allowed Rabel Colon to score from third base for a 3-2 Hagerstown lead.

Jack Maruskin notched his first pro save in the bottom of the eighth, stranding two runners to salvage the split for Hagerstown.

Notes: Walker's 11 strikeouts eclipse his previous career high of 10 set on July 1, 2024 with Chicago (vs Sioux Falls). It is the 12th performance in Revs history of 11 or more strikeouts and first by a Revs pitcher since Chris Vallimont struck out 11 Gastonia hitters on May 11, 2024. Walker did not issue a free pass, marking the seventh performance in Revs history of at least 11 strikeouts with no walks and first since Jorge Martinez did it on May 20, 2022 vs Lexington. Walker joins Chris Cody (twice) and Ross Detwiler as the only lefties to strike out 11 or more in a game in Revs history, while his no-walk 11-strikeout performance is just the third by a Revs lefty and first since Detwiler did it on May 26, 2018 vs the Road Warriors; that came in Detwiler's final start before his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners as he ended up back in the big leagues later that season. York was last in action on Sunday when the Revs split a doubleheader vs Long Island; it marks the first time since August 29-31, 2021 that the Revs played back-to-back doubleheaders (also resulting in a pair of splits at home). Hagerstown righty David Richardson (0-2) struck out nine in four innings in the opener including four batters in the third inning alone, but a wild pitch on a swinging third strike by Frankie Tostado allowed Miller to score from third. Connell extended his season-opening on-base streak to all 11 games and leads the league with a .571 on-base percentage. Miller hit safely in both games extending his hitting streak to a Revs season-best 10 consecutive games. Tostado lost a nine-game streak in the opener. William Simoneit went 4-for-5 in the doubleheader and is now 8-for-17 in his first five games. Mason Walker made his pro debut, starting at shortstop in the nightcap and becoming the third Revs player to make his pro debut this season; he reached safely twice, drawing a pair of walks in three trips to the plate. Brandon Lewis, signed earlier in the day, played both games at third base and doubled in the nightcap for his first Revs hit; the former fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers began the season in the Mexican League and has 83 home runs in five seasons in the Dodgers system including a career-high 30 long balls in 2021.

