Rockers Wait through Rain, Hold off Gastonia

May 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers overcame the rain and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers during a weather-delayed 6-3 victory on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The two teams cruised through the first 4.5 innings in a light rain but when lightning appeared in the middle of the fifth, the field was cleared and both teams retreated to their clubhouses for what would be a 1:15 minute delay.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the first when Luis Gonzalez singled and moved to third on a single by Ben Aklinski. Gonzalez scored on Max Viera's RBI single.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the third when Aklinski led off the frame with a single. A walk to Evan Edwards and a single by Viera loaded the bases for Nick Longhi who doubled to drive in a pair of runs.

Gastonia tallied a solo run in the fourth when Patrick Mazeika reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a triple to center field by Narciso Crook.

Edwards hit a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the fourth to give the Rockers a 5-1 advantage when the contest came to a halt.

When the game resumed, Gastonia cut into High Point's lead with a pair of runs in the seventh. Ethan Skender reached on a fielder's choice and Eric De La Rosa homered to pull the Ghost Peppers within two at 5-3.

Edwards helped the Rockers to an insurance run with a solo homer the opposite way in the bottom of the seventh, his second blast of the night.

Kyle Barraclough (W, 1-0) made it through five but when the game resumed, the Rockers used Jacob Edwards for two innings and Kyle Halbohn in the eighth. Stevie Branche (S, 1) pitched around a single in the ninth to earn the save.

The Rockers banged out 15 hits in the contest including three from Aklinski and two each from Edwards, Max Viera, Drew Mendoza, Nick Longhi and D.J. Burt.

Gastonia starter Nick Wells (L, 0-2) took the loss after allowing nine hits and five runs I his four innings of work while walking one and striking out four.

The Rockers and Ghost Peppers continue the series through the weekend with the action shifting to Gastonia's CaroMont Health Park. Game time on Friday is set for 7 p.m.

High Point is now 9-3 on the season with a one-game lead in the Atlantic League's South Division over 8-4 Lexington. High Point and Staten Island are tied for the best record in the ALPB.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Minnesota Twins purchased the contract of Rockers catcher Jeff Napleton. .. Napleton is the second Rocker this year and the 41st in club history to have their contract acquired by an MLB organization or foreign league. .. Cody Wilson singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. .. OF Ben Aklinski played in his 500th ALPB game on Thursday. .. Now in his fourth year with the Rockers, Aklinski has played in 382 games as a Rocker and appeared in 118 games in 2021 with the Lexington Legends. .. Nick Longhi, who was leading the league in homers last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury just 15 games in, played in his second game of the season and earned his first hits of the year.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.