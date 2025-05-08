Twins Acquire High Point Rockers' Catcher Luke Napleton

May 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers catcher Luke Napleton has had his contract transferred to the Minnesota Twins organization. The move happened on Friday, May 9.

Napleton had joined the Rockers at the start of the 2025 season and was hitting .571 (12-for-21) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI.

"Luke did a great job for us, he did a nice job behind the dish and was more than impressive at the plate," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "We knew when we traded for him that he probably wouldn't be here long so we are glad he was a Rocker and we know he will be great in the Twins organization."

Napleton played four years at Quincy College in Illinois and then spent the 2024 season at the University of Louisville where he hit .320 with 11 homers and 32 RBI. After playing with Lake Country in the American Association in 2024, Napleton joined the Rockers in April.

Napleton marks the second Rocker to move onto an MLB organization this season and the 41st in High Point's six-year history in the Atlantic League. RHP Peter Solomon was acquired by the Chicago Cubs during spring training.

