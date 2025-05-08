Timely Hitting Gives Ducks a Series Victory over Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 3-1 on Thursday morningin the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University HospitalNorthwell Health Community Park.

LongIsland jumped out in front 1-0 in the second inning on Justin O'Conner's RBIsingle versus Staten Island starting pitcher Morgan McSweeney. The FerryHawkstied the game at one in the sixth by way of an RBI double off the bat of DrewMaggi against Ducks reliever Bernardo Flores.

TheFlock took the lead for good in the seventh thanks to a two-out, two-run singleto the opposite field in left produced by Cody Thomas that plated O'Conner and Jack Lynch after O'Conner began the rally with a leadoff doublewhile Lynch followed two batters later with a walk all coming against StatenIsland reliever Connor Higgins. Peyton Williams shut the door in the ninth witha scoreless frame for his first save of the campaign.

Neitherstarter factored in the outcome, as Long Island pitcher Mitchell Senger tossedfive scoreless innings on two hits allowed, walking five and striking out four.McSweeney gave up one run on three hits in five innings of work, walking andstriking out two. Flores (1-0) notched his first victory in a Ducks uniform,surrendering one run on one hit in two innings pitched, walking two whilestriking out three. Higgins (0-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up tworuns on two hits in one inning on the mound, walking and striking out two.O'Conner had two hits, including a double, while Troy Viola had an infieldsingle, a double, a run scored, a walk and a pair of stolen bases.

LongIsland returns home on Friday, May 9, to open a three-game set against theLancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the FairfieldProperties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticketholders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing outcoupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in)and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) fromThe Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Left-hander Zach Plesac (1-0,9.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers right-hander Matt Swarmer(0-1, 12.00). Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and canbe purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thoseunable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign uptoday.

TheLong Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in theAtlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at FairfieldProperties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in winsand attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues intotal attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com orcall 631-940-DUCK (3825).

