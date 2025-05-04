Troy Tees off Twice to Give Ducks Series Win in York

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, dropping game one 4-2 before taking game two 10-9

The Ducks took the lead in the second inning of game one on Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single to right field off Revolution starter Jordan Morales. William Simoneit countered with a three-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the second off Ducks starter Zach Plesac to put York in front.

JC Encarnacion's RBI double to left in the third brought the Ducks to within a run at 3-2, but Long Island was unable to pull even, and Michael Berglund's solo homer to right in the sixth rounded out the scoring.

Morales did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings of two-run ball, giving up four hits and a walk with one strikeout. Noah Denoyer (1-0) earned the win with one and one-third scoreless innings of relief, yielding one hit while striking out three. Plesac (1-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits and five walks in two innings with two strikeouts. Cam Robinson picked up his second save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Long Island once again struck first in the second inning of game two, with Chad Pike's RBI single to center off Revs starter Wes Scott putting the Ducks in front. A long solo homer over the Arch Nemesis by Troy Viola and an RBI single by Ronaldo Flores in the third extended the Ducks lead to 3-0.

York got on the scoreboard in the fourth courtesy of an RBI single to center by Osvaldo Tovalin off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. However, back-to-back home runs by Chad Pike and Jack Lynch combined to drive home four runs in the fifth and extend Long Island's advantage to 7-1.

The Revolution countered with four runs of their own in the fifth, highlighted by Frankie Tostado's RBI triple and Alerick Soularie's RBI single, to pull back to within two. Tostado's RBI double to left in the sixth closed the gap to 7-6. Viola widened the lead back up to four with a three-run homer to left-center in the seventh. York rallied for three in the bottom of the seventh to get within 10-9 but stranded the tying run on second to end the ballgame.

Hillman did not factor into the decision but pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Mark Washington (1-1) got the win after getting the final out of the fifth. Scott (0-1) took the loss, conceding five runs (four earned) on four hits and six walks in four innings with five strikeouts. Bernardo Flores picked up his first save after pitching the final two innings.

