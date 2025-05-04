High Point Rockers Sweep DH from Lexington Legends

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers swept a doubleheader from the Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon in front of 2,034 fans at Truist Point, winning by scores of 5-0 and 3-1.

In the opener, Rockers starter Kent Emanuel (W, 1-0) went six innings and yielded just four hits while striking out two in earning his first win of the season. Center fielder Cody Wilson gave the Rockers all the runs they would need with a lead-off homer. High Point added two more runs in the first when Luis Gonzalez singled, move to third on an errant pickoff throw from Lexington starter Colton Eastman (L, 1-1), and scored on a wild pitch. Luke Napleton followed with a single and scored on a base hit by D.J. Burt.

High Point added a run in the third on a double by Ben Aklinski and an RBI single from Napleton. The hit was the 500th of Aklinski's career in the Atlantic League including his four seasons with the Rockers and the 2021 campaign with Lexington.

The Rockers final run came in the fifth when Aidan Brewer walked, moved to second on a Lexington error and scored on Aklinski's sac fly.

Emanuel didn't allow a baserunner to reach second base until the Legends loaded the bases in the fifth on a double, a single and a walk. But he was able to strike out Andy Atwood and got out of the inning on a tremendous defensive play by Drew Mendoza at third base.

High Point overcame a 1-0 deficit in the nightcap after Lexington's Brian Fuentes homered in the first off Rockers starter Brandon Backman. The Rockers scored all three of their runs in the third off Lexington starter Tanner Tully (L, 0-2). Catcher Nolan Watson hit his first homer as a Rocker to start the frame before Aidan Brewer beat out a bunt hit. Wilson singled as did Aklinski to load the bases. Evan Edwards then delivered a two-run single to put the Rockers ahead for good at 3-1.

Backman went 3.2 innings before giving way to Matt Frisbee (W, 1-0) who allowed just one hit in his 1.1 innings of work. Tommy Doyle (S, 2) worked the final two innings, allowing a single hit with one strikeout.

The Rockers are now 7-2 and sit on top of the Atlantic League's South Division by a full game over 6-3 Lexington.

The Rockers will enjoy an off day on Monday then return to action at 11:05 am on Tuesday against Gastonia.

