Revs Shut Down Ducks in Opener, Nearly Pull off Big Comeback in Doubleheader Split

May 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution used a strong effort on the mound and a pair of homers to knock off the Long Island Ducks, 4-2 in the opener of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park before nearly pulling off a major comeback in the nightcap, falling 10-9 for a twinbill split.

Revs starter Jordan Morales turned in a solid four innings in his second pro start in the opening game. The lefty worked a quick 1-2-3 first inning before falling behind 1-0 in the second after an RBI single to right by Taylor Kohlwey.

The deficit was short-lived as the Revs set the table with a pair of walks from Ducks starter Zach Plesac before cashing in as William Simoneit drilled a three-run homer to left center for a 3-1 lead.

Morales allowed an RBI double to left from JC Encarnacion in the third but picked off Encarnacion at second base to end the inning and retired Kohlwey on a 3-6-3 double play to retire the side in order in the fourth. The lefty held the Ducks to just two runs on four hits over four innings and walked just one on the day.

Noah Denoyer (1-0) picked up the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, working past a leadoff double to strike out the side in the fifth.

Lefty Ian Churchill had entered with one out in the sixth but after a 45-minute rain delay, was replaced by Mauricio Llovera who set down the third and fourth hitters in the Ducks lineup in his setup role.

Michael Berglund nailed a solo homer to right for an insurance run in the sixth and Cam Robinson fired a perfect seventh for his second save to finish off the victory.

Long Island struck first in the second game as Chad Pike began his big day with an RBI single to center in the top of the second.

Troy Viola added a solo homer over the Arch Nemesis an inning later, and Ronaldo Flores added an RBI single to left to make it a 3-0 game.

The Revs were kept off balance through three innings by Long Island starter Juan Hillman but started to make loud contact in the fourth as Frankie Tostado doubled to right center and scored on Osvaldo Tovalin's two-out single to center field.

York starter Wes Scott stranded seven through the first four innings but was lifted after 104 pitches and a pair of walks to start the fifth. Pike capitalized with a three-run homer to left center off reliever Zach Veen and Jack Lynch went back-to-back out of the ninth spot in the order as Long Island's lead exploded to 7-1.

The Revs answered the four-run top half with a four-run fifth of their own. Singles from Simoneit and Ryan Higgins started things before all of the scoring came with two outs. Simoneit crossed the plate on a throwing error by Pike at second base attempting to complete a double play. Tostado nailed an RBI triple to right and Alerick Soularie singled up the middle to drive in a run. Soularie stole second and took third on a throwing error by Flores before scoring on a wild pitch. Hillman was lifted one out shy of qualifying for the win and reliever Mark Washington (1-1) walked a pair to load the bases but retired Simoneit on a pop out to keep Long Island in front, 7-5.

The Revs inched closer in the sixth as Jalen Miller belted a single high off the Nemesis and scored on Tostado's two-out double to left center, cutting it to 7-6. York potentially missed a chance at more as Higgins' leadoff single was erased on a pickoff by lefty reliever Bernardo Flores.

The Ducks put up three crucial insurance runs in the seventh. An errant pickoff throw with two outs by reliever Lukas Galdoni moved Chris Roller to second and prompted an intentional walk of Seth Beer. Viola took full advantage with a three-run homer to left center for what seemed to be the finishing blow as Long Island went up 10-6 on his second homer of the day. Viola joined Pike with four RBI to pace the Ducks.

The Revs still fought back as Tovalin and Justin Connell reached on singles and Simoneit blooped a one-out knock to load the bases. A passed ball brought Tovalin home to make it 10-7, and with two outs, Tomo Otosaka made a bid at tying the game as his deep drive to left hit high off the Nemesis for a two-run double, bringing the Revs within a run again at 10-9. Miller followed with a long fly to left but his final bid was caught shy of the track as the Revs came up just short in their first one-run defeat of the year.

Notes: York is now 3-1 in one-run games. The Revs have dropped three of their last four, allowing 10 runs in each of those three defeats with their brilliant pitching performance in Sunday's opening game victory coming in between. York allowed four homers to the Ducks in each of their two defeats in the weekend series. The Revs have been hurt by the bottom of the order in their three defeats having allowed a trio of four-hit performances, a pair of four-RBI performances, and a three-RBI effort to bottom three hitters in opponents lineups in those games. Otosaka lost a seven-game hitting streak and a four-game streak with a double in the opener but cracked his sixth double of the season in the nightcap. Miller has hit safely in eight straight and leads the league with 12 runs after scoring twice in the second game. Tostado has hits in all nine games and has seven extra-base hits in his last five games, recording at least a double in each of those five; he now leads the league with seven doubles, one ahead of Otosaka's six. The Revs lead the league with 20 doubles as a team. Connell reached safely six of seven times in the doubleheader including three walks; he now leads the league with a .585 on-base percentage and is tied for the league lead with 11 walks. Robinson has two wins and two saves across his four appearances.

