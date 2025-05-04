Dirty Birds Split the Sunday Doubleheader

May 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs came out swinging, scoring all seven of their runs in the first two innings to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds. The Blue Crabs' offense was highlighted by three home runs, while their pitching staff silenced the Dirty Birds' bats after an early flurry.

Game Highlights:

- Early Explosion: Southern Maryland took command with a four-run first inning and added three more in the second. Jackson Loftin, John Taylor, and Alejandro De Aza each homered, with De Aza's three-run blast in the second inning putting the game out of reach.

- Pitching Mastery: Blue Crabs starter Maceo Campbell rebounded from a tough previous outing to strike out nine over four innings, allowing just two runs, including a homer to Charleston's Jared Nelson. The bullpen trio of Jalen Miller and Brandon McCabe followed with three shutout innings.

- Charleston Struggles: Dirty Birds starter Samuel Reyes was tagged for four runs in his lone inning of work, and reliever Seth Nightingale struggled in the second, walking three and allowing a pair of homers. Despite a strong four innings from Nathan Gilman in relief, Charleston's offense couldn't mount a comeback.

Key Dirty Birds Performances:

o James Nelson: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.

o Bobby Bradley: 2-for-3, raising his average to .207.

Notable Stats:

- Southern Maryland pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, with Campbell leading the charge.

- Charleston's offense was held to just four hits, with their only runs coming from Nelson's homer in the first inning.

