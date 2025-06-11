Dirty Birds Pluck the Duck in Extras

June 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds battled back from an early deficit and walked off the Long Island Ducks in the 10th inning. Chad Sedio starred for Charleston, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, and the electric walk-off single.

Notable Performances:

Charleston:

Chad Sedio: 4-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, walk-off RBI

Jared Nelson: 3-for-5, HR

Long Island:

Ed Johnson: 3-for-5

Taylor Kohlwey: 2-for-5, RBI

Charleston's bullpen stepped up after an unsteady start by Dakota Chalmers, with Samuel Reyes earning the win after pitching a scoreless 10th. On the other side, Long Island's bullpen held strong until Braydon Nelson gave up the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th.

Key Moments:

Chaotic 1st For Charleston: Long Island jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, capitalizing on wild pitches and aggressive baserunning.

So Glad, It's Chad!: Chad Sedio crushes a pair of homeruns in the 3rd and 6th innings, keeping the Birds in striking distance and eventually putting them over the top

Cardiac Kids Strike Again: Dirty Birds throw the lead runner out on a play at the plate in the top of the 10th, leaving the Ducks scoreless, then on the first batter of the bottom of the 10th, Chad Sedio starts up the busses.

Next Game: Rubber match between the Birds and Ducks kicks off at 6:35 on Thursday evening.







