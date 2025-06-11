Stormers Stumble

June 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







After banging out 71 hits and scoring 70 runs in a five-game winning streak, the Lancaster offense ran out of gas on Wednesday evening.

Patrick Wicklander and three relievers shut Lancaster down on three hits as the Lexington Legends took the middle game of a three-game series, 4-1, at Legends Field.

Wicklander (5-3) gave up the three hits while walking four and striking out three over six innings of work. It was the third consecutive quality start for the Lexington southpaw.

After knocking out 21 hits on Tuesday night, the Stormers attack only managed to get one runner as far as third base in the second game of the set. In the sixth inning, Mason Martin drilled a double to the gap in left center off the former Arkansas Razorback. He scored two batters later on a single to right center by Alex Isola.

Lancaster's only other hit was a leadoff single by Nick Lucky in the fourth inning. Lucky also drew two of the Stormers' five walks on the night.

A strange start to the night by Max Green (0-2) proved to be all that Lexington needed. The Stormers lefty walked Xane Washington to open the home first. J.T. Riddle followed with a single through the right side hole to add a second runner. Curtis Terry's sharp grounder on the left side skipped over the glove of third baseman Slater Schield for a single as the first run of the night scored. Pedro Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Dylan Rock and Andy Atwood produced runs on consecutive force play grounders.

Lexington's other run came in the third on a two-out RBI double by Rock down the left field line.

The Stormers bullpen kept the team in the game, tossing four shutout innings, striking out nine Lexington batters in the process. However, the Lexington pen matched the effort, if not in the appearance of domination, then in the effectiveness.

Jack Lynch retired the side in order on three batters in the seventh. Christian Edwards worked around a walk to Lucky in the eighth, and Jonathan Haab fired a perfect ninth for hits fourth save.

The two teams will meet for the rubber game of the three-game series on Thursday evening with Noah Skirrow (5-1) going for the Stormers against Colton Eastman (3-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Carpenter lost a hitting streak at seven games...Mason Martin failed to homer or drive in a run ending four and five game streaks, respectively...He has hit safely in six in a row and 14 of the last 15...Cody Stashak gave up a two-out double to Ryan McCarthy in the eighth inning, the first hit he has yielded in four ALPB appearances...The former Twin struck out the other three batters he faced, although Rock stayed in for 13 pitches to lead off the inning.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.