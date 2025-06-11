Rockers Sweep DH from Staten Island, 5-4 and 5-1

June 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers used a pair of three-run homers to sweep a doubleheader from the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday night at SIUH Community Park. The Rockers won the opener 5-4 and took the nightcap 5-1. Max Viera provided the Game 1 critical homer while Ben Aklinski did the same in Game 2.

The sweep moves the Rockers to 29-12 and maintains their eight-game lead over second place Southern Maryland and Charleston (21-20).

The Rockers took the opener 5-4 behind Viera's fifth inning three-run homer. High Point had trailed 3-0 after three as Staten Island's Matt Scheffler hit a two-run double and Mark Contreras contributed an RBI single.

The Rockers scored their first run in the fourth when Jack Conley hit a solo homer to bring the score to 3-1

After Viera gave the Rockers a 4-3 lead with his fifth inning homer, the FerryHawks knotted the game in the bottom of the fifth on Scheffler's solo homer.

The Rockers won the game in the top of the sixth when Drew Mendoza drew a bases loaded walk off Staten Island reliever Robbie Baker (L, 2-1).

High Point starter Matt Solter (W, 6-1) became the first six-game winner in the Atlantic League as he scattered seven hits over five innings of work, walking two and striking out seven. Jameson McGrane (S, 1) pitched around a single to retire the side in the seventh and earn his first save of the season.

In the nightcap, Mendoza staked the Rockers to a 1-0 lead with a first inning homer off Staten Island starter Christian Allegretti (L, 3-1). Staten Island tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth when Shayne Fontana singled hom Tim Borden off High Point reliever Daniel Blair (W, 1-0).

The Rockers broke the 1-1 tie in the sixth when Aklinski singled and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch by Allegretti.

In the top of the seventh, Hawks reliever Luis Guzman walked Nolan Watson to start the inning. Watson moved to second when D.J. Burt was hit by a pitch and Aklinski then blasted a three-run homer to provide the insurance needed in the 5-1 win.

Tommy Doyle made his first start as a Rocker and held the Hawks to just two hits over four innings while walking four and striking out one. Zach Vennaro followed Blair to the mound and struck out two in his one inning of work while Steve Branche struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win.

NOTES: The Rockers have swept all four doubleheaders this season and are now 8-0. .. Daniel Blair was signed over the weekend and made his first appearance on Wednesday. Blair most recently pitched in the San Francisco Giants organization after pitching collegiately at Winthrop and the University of Texas. .. On Wednesday, the Rockers signed 6-7 righty Jake Gilbert who pitched for four seasons at the Air Force Academy. .. The Rockers will send RHP Erich Uelmen (2-1, 2.70) to the mound in the third and final game of the series.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.