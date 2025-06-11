Dirty Birds Walk It off on Ducks in Extra Frames

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-4 in ten innings on Wednesday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the first inning by way of an RBI groundout from Cody Thomas and a run-scoring base hit produced by Troy Viola against Charleston reliever Edison Suriel who replaced starting pitcher Dakota Chalmers after had to leave the ballgame just two batters in due to injury. Charleston cut the deficit to 2-1 in the home half of the frame on James Nelson's leadoff home run to left field versus Ducks starter David Griffin.

The Flock went ahead 3-1 in the third on a Taylor Kohlwey RBI base hit, but the Dirty Birds answered in the same inning to cut the deficit in half on Chad Sedio's solo home run to right field. Ed Johnson hustled down the line from third base by way of a wild pitch to make it 4-2 in the sixth, but Charleston answered as Sedio was at it once again as he cracked his second solo home run in as many at bats to get the Dirty Birds to within a run at 4-3.

Charleston tied the game at four in the seventh on Demetrius Moorer's RBI single, and sent the West Virgina fans home with smiles on their faces in the tenth as Sedio drove in his third run of the afternoon by plating Benjamin Blackwell from second with an RBI single off Braydon Nelson to give the Dirty Birds the walk-off victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Griffin allowed two runs on four hits in five innings pitched to go along with five strikeouts. Chalmers faced two batters issuing free passes to Chris Roller and River Town. Samuel Reyes (2-2) picked up the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Nelson (1-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering an unearned run on one hit.

Ed Johnson led the way at the plate for the Flock with three hits and a run scored.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-2, 5.80) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Kyle McGowin (1-3, 2.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

