Denz Goes Distance as Revs Blast Boxcars

June 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.): Danny Denz authored one of the greatest starting pitching performances in York Revolution history on Tuesday night, retiring a franchise record 19 consecutive batters in a nine-inning complete game three-hitter as the Revs defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 10-1 at Meritus Park.

Denz (1-1) allowed just four baserunners to reach all night, striking out nine in a 105-pitch masterpiece while the offense backed him with another power binge, slamming five home runs as part of a 15-hit attack.

Frankie Tostado opened the scoring with a two-out solo homer to left center in the top of the first for a quick 1-0 lead.

Denz missed the strike zone with his first six pitches of the night but erased a leadoff walk with a double play grounder in the bottom of the first.

Joe DeLuca connected on a homer to right center leading off the bottom of the second, tying the game at 1-1.

Bubba Alleyne crushed a homer to right center to open the third as the Revs jumped back on top, 2-1.

Denz was greeted with a base hit up the middle by Miles Williams to start the bottom of the third, but rolled another double play, this time a 3-6-3 twin killing started on a great backhand pick by Ryan Higgins at first base.

The double play was the start of a franchise record 19 consecutive batters retired by Denz who eclipsed the previous record of 17 in-a-row set three times, most recently by Jorge Martinez on June 20, 2014 at Bridgeport. Jesus Sanchez (2010) and Corey Thurman (2012) also shared the previous record.

Denz received plenty of offensive support which continued in the fourth as Jaylin Davis belted a two-run homer to left, his second in four games with York. William Simoneit and Alleyne reached on singles, and with two outs, Marty Costes provided more Revs history with a two-run double down the third base line, marking his 11th consecutive game with an RBI to tie a team record shared by Drew Mendoza (2023) and Donovan Casey (2024).

Brandon Lewis launched a homer to left to lead off the fifth, and Simoneit added a three-run blast down the left field line as the Revs scored four runs in back-to-back innings and tied their season high with five homers for the second time in just over a week.

Denz breezed through the middle innings with quick outs and efficient three-up, three-down innings before piling up the strikeouts late in the game. After recording just two strikeouts through his first 5.1 innings, Denz got seven of his next 10 outs via strikeouts including four in-a-row through the second out of the ninth inning as he set a career-high with nine punch outs total.

Denz was attempting to tie the team record of 20 in-a-row set down when Roidel Martinez legged out a two-out infield single by a whisker in the bottom of the ninth for the Boxcars' third hit of the night. The Revs' lefty, whose previous career-high for innings pitched in a game was five, came back to retire Jesus Lujano on a ground ball to second base, finishing off the 22nd nine-inning effort by a pitcher in Revs history and the first since J.T. Hintzen went all nine in a 15-4 win vs Spire City in the final game of the 2023 season.

Notes: Denz' 19 consecutive batters retired established a single-game franchise record by an individual pitcher and tied the second longest team streak in franchise history; it was the longest team streak since a record 20 consecutive hitters were retired in a win at Southern Maryland on April 27, 2017. Denz' nine-inning performance is just the third in the Atlantic League so far this season as he joins High Point's Matt Solter (May 17 vs Lexington) and Southern Maryland's Garrett Martin (June 5 at Long Island) in recording all 27 outs in a game. It was the Revs' first nine-inning three-hitter since Alex Sanabia did it on June 9, 2021 at Southern Maryland. The Revs have hit 25 home runs in their past nine games including 19 over the past six contests. York improves to 26-14 on the year matching a season-best 12 games over .500 while maintaining their four-game lead for first place in the North Division. The record keeps them one game ahead of the 2016 and 2024 squads for the best 40-game start in club history. York improves to 12-1 on the season vs Hagerstown, having won 11 consecutive meetings; it is the second longest streak vs one opponent in team history, behind only their 12-game winning streak vs Hagerstown last year. Costes, Tostado, and Jeffrey Wehler all extended hitting streak to nine consecutive games. Costes has 14 total RBI during his record-tying 11-game RBI streak.

