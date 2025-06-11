Stormers Sign Two

June 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have added to their roster with the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Gerson Moreno and infielder Blake Mayberry, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Moreno, 29, spent 11 seasons in the minors with three different organizations. Most of his minor league time was spent in the Detroit Tigers system, where he worked with current Lancaster pitching coach Mark Johnson. In 2022, the Dominican Republic native pitched 57 innings (mostly in relief) to a 3.32 ERA with 96 strikeouts for AA Erie.

Moreno's last two minor league seasons have been spent at the AAA level in the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics organizations. In 2023, Moreno boasted a 3.14 ERA along with 91 strikeouts in 59 relief appearances for the Rochester Red Wings.

"Moreno is a great guy with a good arm who came highly recommended. He will help anchor our back end, and we're very excited to get him here," Peeples remarked.

Mayberry, 24, is an NCAA product breaking into the professional level for the first time.

The native Philadelphian started at Harford Community College before playing two

seasons at St. John's University and one more at Lynn University. In 118 collegiate games played, Mayberry batted .331, scored 105 runs, and drove in 75.

"Mayberry is a good young player who put up good numbers in college and plays hard.

He wants to get to the next level, and we're going to give him the opportunity to show what he can do," said Peeples.

In addition, the Stormers have released infielder Brandon Wagner.

With these moves, Lancaster has a full roster heading into the upcoming nine-game road trip to Lexington, Charleston and Long Island. The Stormers return home to face Long Island on Friday, June 20 at 6:45.







Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.