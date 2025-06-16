Dirty Birds and Clay Center Partner to Renovate the Pitching Cage Exhibit

Charleston, WV - Young baseball prospects and local baseball fans have a new way to grow their love for the national pastime, thanks to a partnership between the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and the Charleston Dirty Birds - West Virginia's only professional baseball team.

On Saturday June 14, leaders from the Dirty Birds and the Clay Center cut the ribbon on a newly renovated Pitching Cage exhibit within the Clay Center's Avampato Discovery Museum. The Dirty Bird-themed exhibit allows children to learn more about the science behind baseball, the history of professional baseball in Charleston and test how fast they can pitch a baseball.

More than 100 families visited the opening of the newly improved display where they were able to be the first kids to test their pitching skills and meet Dirty Birds players, coaches, and staff. The children in attendance were given tickets to the Dirty Birds game with post-game fireworks that same night.

"The connection between the Clay Center and the Ballpark is something that has been discussed for 20 years and I am incredibly thrilled that we are able to make it happen now," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner/CEO. "Since moving to Charleston, it has been my kids favorite place to visit. I am so proud to have a Dirty Birds exhibit at the Clay Center from the Owner of the team's perspective, but even more so as a Dad."

"It was incredible to see so many families in attendance for the ribbon cutting and at the ballpark for a great game and fireworks Saturday evening," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager. "We are thankful for the opportunity to provide ticketing every child who visited the exhibit, and they brought amazing energy to the stadium that night. Their cheers helped lift the Dirty Birds to victory - it was a special day for everyone involved."







