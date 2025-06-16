Mazeika to Mexico: Catcher Picked up by Diablos Rojos for Second Straight Season

June 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Patrick Mazeika's contract was purchased by Mexico City of the Mexican League on June 10, as announced by the Ghost Peppers on Sunday.

Mazeika becomes the second Ghost Pepper to have his contract picked up in 2025.

The catcher is hitting .218 with a .640 OPS this season, with two homers and 15 runs driven in.

Mazeika, 31, got his contract picked up by Mexico City while with Gastonia last season as well, being a member of the 2024 Mexican League champion Diablos Rojos.

The Wilbraham, Massachusetts, native was drafted by the Mets in 2015 out of Stetson University. He played in the big leagues in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first player in MLB history to record multiple walk-off RBIs in his first four career games. Since playing for the Mets, Mazeika has spent time with the Giants and Dodgers Triple-A affiliates.

With the Baseball Club in 2024, Mazeika hit .284 with a 1.006 OPS, crushing 14 homers and recording 42 RBIs in 47 games. He went to play for Mexico City on July 5 of last year.

Mazeika heads back to the Mexican League in 2025, joining a roster that consists of former big-league stars Trevor Bauer and Robinson Cano.







