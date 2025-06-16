Dirty Birds Son the Stormers on Father's Day Afternoon

June 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds eek out a 4-3 win against Lancaster in the rubber match of the series. With the win, Charleston goes a game above .500 as they hit the road for a 9-game, 3-leg road trip.

Notable Performances:

Charleston:

James Nelson: 3-for-4, raising his batting average to .320.

Travis Demeritte: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, BB.

Joseph Rosa: 1-for-3, RBI, BB.

Lancaster:

Mason Martin: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs.

Andrew Semo: 2-for-4, 2B, raising his average to .311.

Game Highlights:

Doubling Down: Both teams exchanged two-run bursts, with Charleston capitalizing on a sacrifice fly by Chad Sedio and an RBI double by Travis Demeritte.

Mason Martin Makes his Mark: Lancaster's Mason Martin hit a two-run homer to give the Stormers a brief 3-2 lead.

Demeritte Delivers: Charleston broke the stalemate with a clutch RBI single by Demeritte, scoring Demetrius Moorer for the eventual winning run.

Pitching Notes:

Charleston:

Luis Romero: Battled through 5.0 innings, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 3.

Brendon Medoro: Pitched two scoreless innings, earning the win.

Ronaldo Alesandro: Notched his first save of the season with a dominant ninth inning.

Lancaster:

Noah Bremer: Allowed 3 runs over 5.0 innings, keeping the game close.

Scott Engler: Suffered his first loss of the season, giving up the deciding run in the 8th







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2025

Dirty Birds Son the Stormers on Father's Day Afternoon - Charleston Dirty Birds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.