Kickham Throws Complete Game No-Hitter

June 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Boxcars' pitcher Mike Kickham threw a complete game no hitter in Staten Island in a 1-0 Hagerstown win.

The lefty started the game strong, retiring his first eleven batters faced. Throughout the game, he would only issue two walks and struck out twelve FerryHawk batters.

An RBI single off the bat of Ossie Abreu stayed the difference, as Mike Kickham dealt for nine innings of no-hit ball.

Kickham is the first player in Boxcars' history to throw a complete game no-hitter, and it is the second time Hagerstown threw a no-hitter (Markel, Santana, Jimminez - April 25, 2024). He is also only the third left handed pitcher to accomplish the feat. in the ALPB, and the second oldest to do so at 36.

Hagerstown will return to Meritus Park on June 20th - 22nd for 80's Night, Hagerstone Night and a Helicopter Candy Drop.







Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.