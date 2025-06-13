Ducks Take the Rubber Match to Win the Battle of the Bird
June 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
The Long Island Ducks eked out a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds in extra innings, capping off an exciting series. Ronaldo Flores' solo home run in the 4th inning and a clutch RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey in the 10th proved to be the difference.
Notable Performances:
Long Island:
Ronaldo Flores: 3-for-4, HR, RBI
River Town: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB
Charleston:
Chad Sedio: 2-for-4, RBI, BB (.405 AVG for the season)
AlsanderWomack: 2-for-5, RBI
Charleston's bullpen, led by Frankie Moscatiello and Brendon Medoro, held the Ducks in check until the decisive 10th inning. However, the Dirty Birds left 13 runners on base, a key factor in the loss.
Key Moments:
- 1st Inning: Charleston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, capitalizing on Michael Senger's wildness.
- 7th Inning: The Ducks tied the game at 3-3 after RBI hits by Troy Viola and Taylor Kohlwey.
- 10th Inning: Kohlwey's RBI single scored River Town, who had doubled to lead off the inning, giving the Ducks the lead for good.
Pitching Highlights:
- Ducks: Peyton Williams earned the win with two strong innings of relief, striking out two and allowing just one run.
- Dirty Birds: Kyle McGowin delivered another solid start, striking out three over five innings while allowing only one run.
