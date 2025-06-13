Ducks Take the Rubber Match to Win the Battle of the Bird

June 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Long Island Ducks eked out a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds in extra innings, capping off an exciting series. Ronaldo Flores' solo home run in the 4th inning and a clutch RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey in the 10th proved to be the difference.

Notable Performances:

Long Island:

Ronaldo Flores: 3-for-4, HR, RBI

River Town: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB

Charleston:

Chad Sedio: 2-for-4, RBI, BB (.405 AVG for the season)

AlsanderWomack: 2-for-5, RBI

Charleston's bullpen, led by Frankie Moscatiello and Brendon Medoro, held the Ducks in check until the decisive 10th inning. However, the Dirty Birds left 13 runners on base, a key factor in the loss.

Key Moments:

- 1st Inning: Charleston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, capitalizing on Michael Senger's wildness.

- 7th Inning: The Ducks tied the game at 3-3 after RBI hits by Troy Viola and Taylor Kohlwey.

- 10th Inning: Kohlwey's RBI single scored River Town, who had doubled to lead off the inning, giving the Ducks the lead for good.

Pitching Highlights:

- Ducks: Peyton Williams earned the win with two strong innings of relief, striking out two and allowing just one run.

- Dirty Birds: Kyle McGowin delivered another solid start, striking out three over five innings while allowing only one run.







Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.