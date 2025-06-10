Ducks Outlast Dirty Birds in High-Scoring Battle

June 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Long Island Ducks capitalized on a big second and fifth inning to secure an 8-5 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds. Long Island's offense was led by Chad Pike, who crushed a 2-run bomb in the third inning to break the game open. Charleston mounted multiple rallies but ultimately fell short despite 11 hits.

Notable Performances:

Long Island:

Chad Pike: 2-for-3, HR, 4 RBIs, SAC bunt

Taylor Kohlwey: 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored

Charleston:

Benjamin Blackwell: 4-for-5, double

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

The Dirty Birds' bullpen held Long Island scoreless over the final four innings, but their starter Jonh Henriquez (2-3) struggled, allowing eight earned runs in five innings. Meanwhile, Long Island's starter Juan Hillman (2-2) earned the win despite giving up five earned runs. Peyton Williams closed the game for his eighth save.

Next Game: The Dirty Birds will look to bounce back in the next game of the series.







Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2025

