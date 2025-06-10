Stormers Belt Lexington, 15-5

It was another recent day at the office for the Lancaster Stormers, resembling the last four.

Lancaster rapped out 21 hits, including three homers in one inning, to take down the Lexington Legends, 15-5, in the opener of a three-game series in the Bluegrass State.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Stormers, who have scored 70 runs on 71 hits in that span.

Ariel Sandoval followed a long double to right center by Alex Isola with a two-run homer off a railing above the home run fence in right for a 2-0 lead off Nic Laio. Dave Matthews immediately followed with a ball crushed in the direction of the scoreboard in right center. Newcomer Blake Mayberry added another tally with an RBI single to left. Laio got a pair of outs as Nick Lucky grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, but Mason Martin followed with a two-run homer that traveled an estimated 445' to right field as the Stormers went up, 6-0.

The club added five more runs in the third as Matthews, Slater Schield and Lucky each drove in runs on singles. Lexington's defense contributed a pair of errors in the inning as well.

Noah Bremer (3-1) was the beneficiary of the onslaught. The right-hander surrendered a pair of runs in a tedious third inning that involved two singles, two walks, a hit batter and a balk. Overall, Bremer allowed only two runs on three hits in five innings of work.

Dylan Rock homered as Gerson Moreno's first batter in the Atlantic League, and Brady Whalen cranked a two-run homer off Michael McAvene in the seventh. McAvene went the rest of the way for his first save.

Martin went 4-for-6 with three RBI for the Stormers. Yeison Coca and Matthews delivered three hits apiece.

The Stormers will send lefty Max Green (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday evening against right-hander Patrick Wicklander (4-3). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin now has 41 homers and 109 RBI in 100 games with the Stormers...He has five homers and 14 RBI in the last four...Mayberry was 2-for-5 with two RBI in his pro debut...He was forced into action at second base when Danny Amaral was a late scratch from the lineup...Lucky shifted from second to center...Sandoval was lifted after his homer in the second and was replaced by Andrew Semo...Alex Isola reached base to lead off three straight innings and scored all three times...The 21-hit total was a new season high, breaking the previous mark of 20 set at Staten Island on May 30.







