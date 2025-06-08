Ironmasters Rule Again

The iron did not rust in Sunday's rains.

A four-year long winning streak continued Sunday afternoon as the Lebanon Ironmasters, a.k.a the Lancaster Stormers, defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks, 9-5, completing the first series sweep of the season.

The Ironmasters are now a perfect 12-0 over the past four seasons in the orange and grey.

The Lebanon offense was built on a strange combination of eight walks, three wild pitches, a passed ball and four RBI outs, along with seven singles and a Mason Martin home run.

Martin knocked home the first two runs of the day on his first inning, 408' homer to right and a grounder to second in the third inning.

The next four runs belonged to Staten Island. Shayne Fontana followed a controversial call on a potential double play grounder with an infield single up the third base line in the fourth. Millersville University's Amani Jones opened the fifth with a single behind second base and took second when Nate Scantlin looped a single into shallow left.

Damon Dues lined a singled into center to tie the game against Keylan Killgore. Mark Contreras produced the lead run with a single lined into right. Matt Scheffler made it 4-2 with a force play grounder to third.

Following a single by Brandon Martorano, Steven Lacey (1-1) replaced Killgore and struck out the next two.

Nick Lucky got one run back with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Yeison Coca tied the game with another in the bottom of the sixth.

Luis Guzman (0-1) walked Danny Amaral to open the seventh and balked him to second. Lucky singled home the run with a single into center. Martin drew a walk to add another runner. Alex Isola flied to center for the first out before Lebanon County resident Joseph Carpenter lined a single into left for a 6-4 edge. Dave Matthews singled home Martin with a liner to right, but Nick Decker cut down Carpenter at the plate to end the inning.

Decker overslid third base trying to stretch a bloop double into a triple to start the Staten Island eighth. Shayne Fontana followed with a homer to trim the left back to two. Lacey departed after walking Tim Borden, but Billy Sullivan rescued the inning, retiring Jones and Scantlin.

Lucky and Martin each drove in his third run of the afternoon in the eighth to stretch the lead, and Scott Engler took the game to its end.

Noah Bremer (2-1) will take the mound for the Stormers Tuesday evening at Lexington at the start of a nine-game, ten-day road trip. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin's homer, his fourth in three games, was his 40th in 99 games as a Stormer...He drove in 11 runs in the series...All-time, the Stormers have won 50 of 70 games against the FerryHawks...The game was delayed by rain for 84 minutes...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight...After scoring only seven runs in a three-game losing streak, Lancaster has struck for 55 runs in the last four games.







