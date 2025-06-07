Lebanon Outslugs Staten Island

June 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The first four games of the Lebanon Ironmasters (Lancaster Stormers) six day homestand were noncompetitive to put it mildly. In three games against Hagerstown and one against the Ferryhawks, the average final score was 15-3. Saturday night was a bit more stressful.

Relief pitcher Phil Deihl dealt with most of that stress when he entered into an 11-8 ballgame with the bags full and just one away in the eighth inning. The lefty got out of the jam in four pitches, striking out center fielder Shayne Fontana and getting third baseman Pablo Sandoval to ground out. Diehl came back out in the ninth and shut the door to complete the five-out save.

Before Diehl performed his magic to keep the Ironmaster streak alive at 11-0, the game had some pretty wild mood swings.

Staten Island jumped on Ironmasters starter A.J. Alexy right out of the gate when Fontana hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the first. The Ferryhawks added another in the next inning when right fielder Aaron Takacs lifted a sacrifice fly into center. An inning later, Sandoval doubled the Ferryhawks lead to 4-0 with a one-out single roped into right. It was looking bleak at that point for Lebanon, but then, another single inning explosion occurred.

The bottom of the third included seven runs scored on five Ironmasters hits. Lancaster's first two runs crossed when Danny Amaral beat out a dribbler to the third base side of the mound, and Shane Barringer (0-2) threw the ball away. Then louder hits started coming. First baseman Mason Martin drove one home with a double to the right center gap. Left fielder Alex Isola dropped one into center to bring the game to even. And then two batters later, Ironmasters designated hitter Ariel Sandoval cranked a three-run bomb to right-center for a 7-4 edge the club never lost.

Martin launched a pair of homers, and Andrew Semo chimed in with an RBI single to extend the Lebanon lead to 11-5.

Lebanon reliever Kyle Johnson gave up three Staten Island runs in the seventh, two on a homer by Mark Contreras. Scott Engler took over in the eighth and walked the bases loaded around an Amani Smith sacrifice bunt.

Enter Diehl, who slammed the door shut behind him.

Jackson Rees (3-1) took over from Alexy in the fourth and was awarded the win.

Lebanon goes for its first sweep of the year Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Keyland Killgore (1-3) makes his eighth start of the year for the Ironmasters while righty Morgan McSweeney (4-0) takes the hill for the Ferryhawks. Don't miss the action from Penn Medicine Park starting at 1:55 p.m. on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball.

NOTES: Martin set the Lancaster franchise record for fewest games to reach 100 RBI...He accomplished the feat in his 98th career game in Lancaster, breaking the mark previously held by Andretty Cordero...He has 39 homers and 103 RBI in that stretch...Sandoval is 12-for-30 with nine RBI in a seven-game hitting streak...Joseph Carpenter is 11-for-22 on the homestand and batting .412 at Penn Medicine Park...The club went its 32nd consecutive game without a triple.

Subject: Leb 11, SI 8 (box)

Game Date: 06/07/2025

Staten Island Ferry Hawks 8 AT Lancaster Stormers 11

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Dues, D DH 2 2 1 0 .367 Amaral, D CF 5 1 1 1 .247

Fontana, S CF 5 2 2 2 .268 Lucky, N 2B 4 1 0 0 .258

Sandoval, P 3B 5 1 2 2 .219 Martin, M 1B 4 3 3 4 .322

Scheffler, M 1B 5 0 0 0 .355 Isola, A LF 4 1 1 1 .238

Contreras, M LF 5 2 4 3 .261 Carpenter, J RF 4 2 2 0 .301

Martorano, B C 5 0 1 0 .313 Sandoval, A DH 4 1 2 3 .254

Takacs, A RF 2 0 0 1 .319 Semo, A C 3 0 1 1 .295

Borden, T 2B 3 0 0 0 .247 Coca, Y SS 3 1 1 0 .255

Jones, A SS 3 1 1 0 .182 Schield, S 3B 3 1 0 0 .279

35 8 11 8 34 11 11 10

Staten Island 1 1 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 - 8 11 1

Lancaster 0 0 7 0 2 2 0 0 x - 11 11 2

2B--Contreras, M LF 2 (6), Martin, M 1B (9). HR--Fontana, S CF (4),

Contreras, M LF (6), Martin, M 1B 2 (12), Sandoval, A DH (4). RBI--Fontana,

S CF 2 (24), Sandoval, P 3B 2 (31), Contreras, M LF 3 (28), Takacs, A RF

(24), TOTALS 8 (0), Amaral, D CF (10), Martin, M 1B 4 (30), Isola (23), Sandoval, A

DH 3 (24), Semo, A C (7), TOTALS 8 (0). HP--Semo, A C (3). SF--Takacs, A

RF (3). SH--Jones, A SS (0). SB--Lucky, N 2B (11), Coca, Y SS 2 (7),

Schield, S 3B (4). E--Barringer, S P (3), Semo, A C (1), Schield, S 3B (2).

LOB--Staten Island 8, Lancaster 3. DP--N. Lucky(2B) - Y. Coca(SS) - M.

Martin(1B), A. Jones(SS) - M. Scheffler(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Barringer, S (L,0-2) 3.0 5 7 7 1 1 1 11.40

Dunaway, M 2.0 4 2 2 1 2 1 5.63

Baker, R 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 1 5.52

Snead, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.50

Andrews, T 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

8 11 11 11 3 7 3

Lancaster

Alexy, A 3.1 5 4 3 1 2 1 5.59

Rees, J (W,3-1) 1.2 2 1 1 1 2 0 3.60

Stashak, C 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

Johnson, K 1.0 3 3 3 0 3 1 4.50

Engler, S 0.1 0 0 0 3 0 0 1.93

Diehl, P (S,6) 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 3.20

9 11 8 7 5 11 2

WP--Johnson, K (1). HB--Barringer, S (3). SO--Fontana, S, Sandoval, P,

Scheffler, M 3, Martorano, B, Takacs, A 2, Borden, T 2, Jones, A, Amaral, D

3, Lucky, N, Martin, M, Isola, A, Carpenter, J. BB--Dues, D 2, Takacs, A 2,

Borden, T, Lucky, N, Coca, Y, Schield, S. BF--Barringer, S 16 (78),

Dunaway, M 10 (107), Baker, R 5 (69), Snead, K 3 (24), Andrews, T 4 (48),

Alexy, A 17 (98), Rees, J 7 (88), Stashak, C 3 (3), Johnson, K 6 (58),

Engler, S 4 (74), Diehl, P 6 (80). P-S--Barringer, S 61-41, Dunaway, M

37-25, Baker, R 20-13, Snead, K 11-7, Andrews, T 20-13, Alexy, A 70-44,

Rees, J 30-19, Stashak, C 9-8, Johnson, K 38-25, Engler, S 22-9, Diehl, P

22-16.

T--3:05. A--5699

Weather: 78 degrees - Partly Cloudy

Plate Umpire - Ian Pittenger, Field Umpire #1 - Daniel Wetzel, Field Umpire #3 - Freddy De Jesus







Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.