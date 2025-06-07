Quartet of Ducks Pitchers Shut out Flying Boxcars

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 3-0 on Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

The Ducks jumped out in front 1-0 in the top half of the third inning thanks to an RBI single off the bat of River Town against Flying Boxcars starting pitcher Domenic Picone. Long Island made it 2-0 in the fourth courtesy of a Ronaldo Flores run-scoring base knock. The Flock went ahead 3-0 in the sixth by way of a solo home run to left centerfield produced by Flores.

The Flock pitching staff did the rest as the foursome of starter Ryan Sandberg and a trio of relievers in Jacob Asa, Mark Washington and Braydon Nelson stymied the Hagerstown offense all evening long with pinpoint control, allowing just three hits while not walking a batter and striking out a combined ten men overall.

Sandberg registered a no-decision after firing four scoreless innings on just two hits allowed and a season-high six strikeouts. Asa (2-0) earned the win with a pair of scoreless frames and strikeouts. Picone (1-4) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts. Nelson tossed a perfect ninth with a punchout for his second save of the campaign as Long Island tallied their second shutout of the season as a pitching staff.

Flores had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a run scored as the catcher extended his hitting streak to a team-high 13 consecutive games overall dating back to May 20th.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (0-2, 8.59) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars left-hander Mike Kickham (1-3, 6.42).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

