Revs Power Past Legends on Testy Night in Lexington

June 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lexington, KY: The York Revolution blasted four home runs in a rain-shortened 9-8 win in six innings over the Lexington Legends on Saturday night at Legends Field. The wild high-scoring battle featured a bench clearing incident and a total of six ejections.

York built an immediate lead with three runs in the top of the first. Marty Costes opened the scoring with an opposite field homer to right, making it four consecutive games with a long ball for the Revs' two-hole hitter. Frankie Tostado laced his league-leading 22nd double down the right field line, and Brandon Lewis launched a two-run homer to left as the Revs quickly jumped on top 3-0.

The Revs added another run in the second as Bubba Alleyne legged out a hustle double on a liner up the right center alley, stole third, and scored as Ryan Higgins drilled an RBI double off the left center fence to make it 4-0.

York starter J.C. Ramirez retired his first four batters of the night, but Lexington got to him for three runs in the second, scoring on an Andy Atwood RBI double to left and back-to-back balks.

The Revs got two of those runs back in the third as Jeffrey Wehler singled with two outs to keep the inning alive and Jaylin Davis blasted a two-run homer to right for a 6-3 lead.

Dylan Rock tied the game with a three-run homer to left in the bottom of the third, knotting things at 6-6. Two batters later, Brian Fuentes was hit by a pitch sparking a bench clearing incident. Ramirez and catcher Michael Berglund were ejected along with a third representative from the Revs bench as Danny Denz exited. Fuentes, Gonzalez, and manager Paul Fletcher were all sent packing from the home side.

Higgins cranked a homer to left center to lead off the fourth as the Revs went back on top 7-6.

Lexington went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth as Brady Whalen lined a two-run double to left center, seesawing the Legends on top 8-7.

York took one last lead in the fifth inning, scoring twice on RBI singles from Davis and Higgins for the decisive 9-8 advantage.

Hunter Dula (3-1) picked up the win with 2.2 innings in relief. He allowed two runs in the fourth but squashed a further Lexington threat by picking off Whalen and inducing a slick inning-ending 3-6-3 double play started by Higgins at first base. Dula went on to retire the side in order in the fifth for the game's first scoreless half inning since the bottom of the first.

Leading by a run, York lefty Ian Churchill was greeted with a leadoff double by nine-hole hitter Austin Bates in the bottom of the sixth but struck out the top three batters in the Legends order to claim the save, the fourth of his pro career, stranding the tying run at third as rain intensified and the game was called prior to the start of the seventh. Play had also been halted briefly for a six-minute delay in the middle of the fifth.

York improves to 25-13, maintaining a four-game lead for first place in the North Division while continuing the best start to a season in franchise history. The Revs have won six of eight and 10 of their last 13. They have also won six consecutive road games for the second time this year.

Notes: York has homered at least four times in three of the last seven games. They have hit 19 home runs in those seven games including 13 over the past four contests. Davis became the 15th different player to go yard for the Revs this season. Costes (2-for-3) is now 13-for-26 (.500) with five homers on a seven-game hitting streak. He has an RBI in nine consecutive games, and his four-game homer streak is the Revs' longest since Isaias Tejeda homered in a record six consecutive games in 2019. Costes' four-game homer streak ties Chris Nowak (2012) and Eric Patterson (2013) for second longest in Revs history. Wehler (2-for-4) has hit safely in seven straight and is now batting .444 over his last 10 games. Higgins went 3-for-3 with a double, homer, and three RBI and is now hitting .433 with four homers, four doubles, and nine RBI over the past week. Bullpen catcher Matt Zaremba made his pro debut, entering to catch in the third inning when Berglund was ejected; he reached base safely for the first time by drawing a walk in the top of the fifth.

Up Next: The Revs will go for a series sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. Lefty Jordan Morales (0-0, 4.91) faces Lexington righty Wilton Castillo (2-3, 5.28) in the finale. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







