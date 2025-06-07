Peppers Pummel Birds 15-4 in Record Attendance-Setting Evening

June 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers exploded for 15 runs on 16 hits Friday night and defeated Charleston 15-4 in front of a sellout crowd of 4,224.

The largest crowd in Gastonia's franchise history watched the Peppers dominate the Birds, striking first in the opening frame and getting off to a 10-0 lead after scoring five runs in the fourth.

Gastonia hit three homers in the contest - Justin Wylie (10), Narciso Crook (8) and Kevin Watson Jr. (8).

Watson Jr. reached in all of his five trips to the plate on Friday, going 3-for-3 with two steals and three runs scored. The lefty hit the Ghost Peppers' first grand slam of 2025 in the eighth inning to make it 15-1 in favor of the home team.

Justus Sheffield was brilliant for Gastonia, going six scoreless innings. The southpaw became the first pitcher on the staff to complete six innings this season, allowing five base runners - all of them being Charleston singles. He struck out five Dirty Birds.

After winning the 2024 South Division Championship rematch on Friday, the Peppers improved to 14-23 on the season, while Charleston fell to 19-18.

Gastonia looks to win the series on Saturday night, with first pitch at 7 p.m.







