Rockers Fall as Crabs Rally Late

June 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C.- The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs scored five runs in the eighth en route to a 10-7 win over the High Point Rockers Saturday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers at 27-11 continue to hold a 7.5 game lead over Charleston (19-18) in the Atlantic League's South Division. The win gives the Blue Crabs a 19-19 record.

Tied 5-5 after seven, the Blue Crabs struck for five runs on five hits off High Point reliever Tommy Doyle (L, 0-1). Second baseman John Taylor hit the big blow, a three-run homer that capped the inning.

The Rockers took the 1-0 lead early in the first when Ben Aklinski scored on a Drew Mendoza single off Southern Maryland's righty Shawn Semple.

Southern Maryland's Jackson Loftin answered back in the second by driving in Giovanni Digiacomo with a sacrifice fly off High Point southpaw Kent Emanuel to tie the game at 1-1. The lead was extended to 2-1 in the third when Ethan Wilson doubled and scored on a Jamari Baylor single.

Southern Maryland increased its lead to 4-1 lead as Loftin pounded a two-run homer.

Aklinski's solo homer in the fourth pulled the Rockers to within 4-2 before scoring three times in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Luis Gonzalez tripled and scored on a Mendoza double. Max Viera plated Mendoza with a single and an error by the Blue Crabs allowed Viera to score, giving the Rockers the lead.

Cody Thompson (W, 1-1) pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three.

Down 10-5, High Point rallied in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of runs coming on Jack Conley's second homer of the season. But SMD's Andre Scrubb pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save, his third of the year.

