Charleston Homer Only Blemish in Rockers Loss

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, NC - Charleston's James Nelson slammed a two-run homer to give the Dirty Birds a 2-1 win over the High Point Rockers on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The game was scoreless through nine innings.

In the top of the 10th, with a ghost runner on second, Nelson delivered the homer to left off Rockers reliever Braeden Ogle (L, 0-1).

High Point responded in the bottom of the 10th when Aidan Brewer singled home Max Viera to pull the Rockers to within one. But Charleston reliever Eddy Deumurias (S, 3) retired the final two hitters of the game to earn the save. Charleston's Joe Record (W, 2-0) after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

This series win for Charleston halts the Rocker's series win streak at 11.

The Rockers (26-10) continue to hold a seven-game lead over second-place Charleston (19-17) and an eight-game advantage over Southern Maryland (18-18) in the Atlantic League's South Division.

A fierce pitching duel between Rockers Erich Uelmen () and Birds' Kyle McGowin () kept the score 0-0 for the first six innings. Both pitchers have Major League experience; Uelmen with the Philadelphia Phillies and McGowin with the Washington Nationals. Uelmen punched out nine batters but gave up four hits and one walk. McGowin struck out only three batters but allowed just two hits and two walks. In the seventh, High Point's Zach Vennaro and Charleston's Ronaldo Alesandro came on in relief with the score still 0-0.

History was made in the ninth inning when Rockers' Ben Alkinski stole second base to become just the third player in league history to reach 100 homers and 100 stolen bases. He currently has 111 homers and 100 stolen bases.

The Rockers will take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a three-game series starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

NOTES: There was an 11-minute delay due to an injury to the umpire Gavin Holdgreve in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Sempert officiated the rest of the game behind home plate.







