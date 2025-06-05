Revs Drop Rubber Match to Hot Hitting Hawks

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their three series winning streak come to an end as the Staten Island FerryHawks took the rubber match, 12-5 on Thursday evening at WellSpan Park. The Revs fall to 23-13 on the season and still lead the North Division by four games for first place.

York starter Tyler Palm nearly escaped first inning trouble unscathed but Matt Scheffler beat out an attempted double play turn for an RBI fielder's choice to provide the game's first run as Staten Island scored in the first inning in all three games of the series.

Marty Costes launched a towering solo homer to left in the bottom of the first as the Revs answered with a 1-1 tie. It was Costes' third in the past five games as he has now driven in a run in seven straight.

Staten Island went back ahead with two in the second. After striking out the first batter of the inning, Palm appeared to have another hitter frozen for a strike out but did not get the call, eventually leading to a walk. Three more walks would follow as Shayne Fontana's free pass forced in a run, and a two-out single to left by Scheffler brought home one more.

Mark Contreras launched a solo homer to right in the top of the third to make it a 4-1 game, and a big inning in the fourth gave the FerryHawks complete control.

Fontana drove a two-run homer to left center and Contreras filled the right center gap with a two-run double as the four-run fourth inning ballooned Staten Island's lead to 8-1.

Jalen Miller got one back for York in the bottom of the fifth, nailing a solo homer down the left field line, tying the team lead with his seventh of the year to make it an 8-2 game.

Lukas Galdoni had worked 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen, but Staten Island got to the righty for two runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch and a Nate Scantlin ground out to go up 10-2.

Scheffler connected on his third home run in as many games in the series with a two-run shot to left center in the seventh to close out Staten Island's scoring.

Third baseman Brandon Lewis and first baseman Frankie Tostado tossed scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth for their first career pitching appearances, saving the Revs bullpen a pair of innings. Joining William Simoneit from Tuesday night, Revs position players have logged three consecutive scoreless outings.

Lewis tagged a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis in left in the bottom of the eighth for his third of the year, becoming the second "pitcher" in Revs history to go yard, five days after Simoneit became the first. Tostado scored after leading off the inning with a triple down the right field line.

York scored the game's final run in the ninth on a double play grounder, plating Justin Acal who had led off with a walk.

Palm (3-1) suffered his first loss, charged with eight runs in 3.1 innings. He had allowed just four combined runs over his previous five starts, having carried a 1.50 ERA over that stretch. His four consecutive walks were also highly uncharacteristic, as he had walked just two batters and struck out 21 in 19.2 innings over his previous four starts.

The Revs travel to Lexington to open a weeklong road trip with the first of a three-game weekend series against the Legends on Friday night. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:55 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.