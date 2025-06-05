Ironmasters Return

For three days on the upcoming homestand, the red and black jerseys of the Lancaster Stormers will be put away, and the orange and gray of the Lebanon Ironmasters will resurface.

The fourth annual Lebanon County Weekend will take place at Penn Medicine Park, June 6-8 as the Ironmasters host the Staten Island FerryHawks in a three-game series.

At stake is the club's nine -game winning streak against Atlantic League opponents while assuming the alter egos of our neighbors to the north.

Promotions for this weekend are as follows:

Friday, June 6th Gates Open at 5:45pm | Game Begins at 6:45pm -

Lebanon School District School Spirit Night -

Kids Run the Bases after the Game presented by Domino's

- Post-game concert: Deep Space 90's a high -energy 90s era variety cover band, based out of Central PA presented by South County Brewing Company Saturday, June 7th Gates Open at 5:45pm | Game Begins at 6:45pm -

Dinosaur Night for Kids featuring Dinosaurs Arise

- Vans sunglasses to the first 500 fans 14 and older. 5 lucky fans will win a Vans beach towel during the game and 1 fan will win a tent. All of the exciting Vans giveaways and the North Face 6-person tent is courtesy of the VF East Coast Distribution Center located in Lebanon County (Jonestown), PA.

- Post-Game FIREWORKS presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health! Sunday, June 8th Gates Open at 11:00am-2:00pm -

Explore big trucks and unique vehicles from our community. Kids can get an up- close look and even sit in the driver's seat while learning about a variety of vehicles. This is a free event! Every child that visits every vehicle and completes the stamp card will receive 2 complimentary tickets to the Stormers game at 2pm.

Sunday, June 8th Gates Open at 1:00pm | Game Begins at 2:00pm -

Game-worn Lebanon Ironmasters Jersey auction presented by JBT and the Lebanon Valley of Commerce benefitting Lebanon Rescue Mission & the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce -

Annville-Cleona School Spirit Day -

Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Ironmasters Autographs from 2:00-2:20PM presented by Domino's

- Kids Run the Bases after the Game presented by Domino's

All things Lebanon County will be celebrated, including the team's own Joseph Carpenter, a product of Cedar Crest High School. Carpenter and Lebanon Weekend have a great history. The first baseman/outfielder has played in five Ironmasters games and has come through with four home runs, a double and eight RBI.

The weekend is sponsored by JBT, in conjunction with the Lebanon County Chamber of Commerce.







