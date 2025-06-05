Zach Plesac's Contract Purchased by Cardinals

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac's contract has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Memphis, Tenn.

"Zach has unquestionably been one of the Atlantic League's best pitchers this season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited for him and wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved opportunity."

Plesac has made seven starts with the Ducks, tied for the most in the Atlantic League. He is tied for third in the league with four wins while ranking fourth with a 2.84 ERA and fifth with 38.0 innings pitched. The 30-year-old has lost just one game while conceding 27 hits and 16 walks and striking out a team-best 33 batters. He's been especially dominant of late, having made five consecutive quality starts going back to May 10. During that span, he's allowed just five runs in 31.0 innings of work, good for a 1.45 ERA, while posting a 3-0 record.

The Indiana native has six seasons of Major League experience, including five for the Cleveland Indians/Guardians (2019-23) and one for the Los Angeles Angels (2024). In 87 MLB appearances (86 starts), he has compiled a 27-28 record with a 4.31 ERA, one complete game, one shutout and 364 strikeouts to 130 walks over 478.2 innings of work. He also made one postseason appearance in the Majors, tossing a scoreless inning of relief while striking out two in Game Four of the 2022 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Plesac becomes the fifth member and second pitcher of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins right-handed pitcher John Gant (Kansas City Royals, May 17), infielder Lizandro Rodriguez (Toronto Blue Jays, May 15) and first basemen Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies, May 13) and Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea, April 21). An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.