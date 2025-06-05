Blue Crabs Pinch Ducks in Series Finale

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder Taylor Kohlwey

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder Taylor Kohlwey(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday night in the final game of the three-game series.

Southern Maryland's offense was led with three home runs, including two-run shots by Pearce Howard and Brett Barrera and a solo homer by John Taylor. Howard finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Barrera and Giovanni Digiacomo totaled two hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Ducks were led offensively by Taylor Kohlwey, who launched his third home run of the season. He finished with three hits - a triple shy of the cycle - an RBI and two runs scored. Ronaldo Flores also had three hits and drove in a run. He extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games, the longest by a Ducks player this season.

Blue Crabs starter Garrett Martin (1-0) earned the win, tossing all nine innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six. Ducks starter David Griffin (3-1) took the loss, surrendering nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk in five innings while striking out seven. The trio of Ryan Langford, Bernardo Flores and Chad Pike combined to pitch four scoreless innings of relief for the Flock, yielding three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-2, 4.36) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Casey Marshalwitz (season debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.