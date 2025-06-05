Lancaster Enacts Revenge Over Hagerstown

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

After being outscored 25-4 over the first two contests of a three-game set against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, the Stormers had an offensive party of their own Thursday night. Lancaster went 16 and a third innings without a run from the sixth frame on Tuesday up until the bottom of the fourth in the Thursday series finale.

With last night's game ending with a final score of 17-2, it's safe to say the Stormers made up for lost time.

Brandon Wagner hit the first the four Lancaster homers on the night to tie the game in the fifth, but the Stormers began their rampage in the sixth.

Ariel Sandoval cranked a long double to left off Michael Saturria (0-2) and took third on a passed ball. Dave Matthews picked up his first Lancaster hit on a shallow fly ball to center which ticked off the glove of a charging Roidel Martinez. One out later, Yeison Coca greeted lefty Quinton Martinez with a drive onto the right field deck for a 5-2 edge.

Every long out Lancaster endured in the first two games of the series was undone by a quirky hit in the seventh, one of the biggest innings in franchise history. Martinez struck out Nick Lucky and hit Mason Martin with a pitch before departing. Alex Isola hit a dribbler down the third base line that jumped nearly sideways on third baseman Alan Alonso, who then made a wild off balance throw. Joseph Carpenter made it 6-2 with a single lined to right center.

Sandoval singled home another, and Matthews walked to load the bases. Wagner picked up another run with a single, and Coca made it 8-2 with a sac fly. Lucky blooped a hit to left for an 11-2 lead. Martin chimed in with an RBI hit to right, and Isola beat out another squibber up the third base line.

Carpenter and Sandoval capped the surge with consecutive homers.

Hagerstown had jumped out to a 2-0 lead off Noah Bremer (2-1) when the top of its order strung together three hits with two outs in the third. Left fielder Jesus Lujano singled through the right side. Second baseman Gary Mattis drove him in with a double snuck inside the third base bag. Welington Dotel followed with a single up the middle to score Mattis.

It would be all that the Boxcars would manage off the Lancaster starter in a six-inning stint.

Lancaster begins another three-game home set Friday night against Staten Island. Right-hander Noah Skirrow (4-1) takes the hill for the home team, while lefty Shane Barringer (0-1) is set to start for the FerryHawks. Catch the contest on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: The 12-run inning and 17-run game were season highs for Lancaster...Carpenter had Lancaster's first five-RBI game of the season...The four homers tied a season high for the club, previously set against Hagerstown on May 20...Bremer has walked one and struck out 17 in his last three starts, covering 15 innings.







