Lexington Snaps Losing Streak with a Home Run Derby Win over Gastonia

June 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Gastonia, NC - After dropping the first game, Lexington looks to regroup as they take on the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in a mid-week noon game. Southpaw Patrick Wicklander gets the call from the Legends as the Ghost Peppers call upon Tanner Myatt.

Brian Fuentes and Jerry Huntzinger would get Lexington on board in the second to start things off as a fielder's choice and sac fly are able to bring two across to put the Legends up 2-0. The Ghost Peppers answered back in the bottom of the third with Kevin Watson Jr. hitting a lead off solo shot to make it 2-1. Lexington would end the third inning on a high note as stellar defensive plays would bring the Ghost Peppers rally to a halt.

Things went quiet again for a bit before Dylan Rock hit a two-out solo shot of his own to extend the Legends lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Gastonia was able to immediately answer as Narciso Crook would lay down an RBI double to plate one run to bring it within one. However, Lexington gets right back at it as Whalen hits an RBI double to bring in two runs and make it 5-2 in the seventh.

Lexington would continue to add on as Xane Washington would launch a three-run homer to left to extend their lead to six in the eighth. Ryan McCarthy followed this up with another three-run blast of his own, making the score 11-2. Jimmy Loper would strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure the Lexington victory.

The Legends snap their losing streak to improve to 17-18, while the Ghost Peppers fall to 13-22 on the season. Patrick Wicklander gets the win for Lexington to improve to 4-3, while Tanner Myatt gets the loss and falls to 2-3. The Legends will be back in Gastonia on June 5th at 6:30 PM for the series rubber match.

The Legends will return home on June 6th to kick off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.