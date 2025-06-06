Legends Hang on Late, Sneak Past Gastonia 6-5

June 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends jumped out early and held on late to edge the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 6-5 in a wild one Thursday night. The bats were hot early, and the bullpen did just enough in the end to secure the win.

Curtis Terry stayed locked in at the plate, launching his eighth homer of the year and knocking in two runs. Andy Atwood doubled in a run, and Brian Fuentes added another RBI as the Legends put up five runs through five innings. They took full advantage of some shaky Gastonia defense and a wild pitch to build their lead.

Colton Eastman bounced back with six strong innings, giving up just two earned runs and keeping Gastonia mostly quiet. Things got dicey in the ninth-Lexington's bullpen gave up two runs and loaded the bases-but Jimmy Loper slammed the door with a clutch strikeout to pick up the save.

Gastonia made it interesting late, getting a two-run shot from Brian O'Grady and piling on the pressure in the final frame with a mix of singles and walks. But they just couldn't come up with the big hit when it counted most.

With the win, the Legends take the series against Gastonia and are looking to find a rhythm as they return home to Lexington tonight. They'll face off against the York Revolution in a three-game series. Tonight kicks off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







