Foster Sets the Pace as Revs Win Opener in Lexington

June 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lexington, KY: Foster Pace worked another masterful outing and the York Revolution used long balls from Jeffrey Wehler and Marty Costes to take their weekend opener from the Lexington Legends, 4-2 on Friday night at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

Pace (4-1) helped get the Revs back on track after a high scoring series loss at home, navigating 6.2 strong innings with just two runs allowed on five hits. He walked only one and struck out five before handing it over to the back end of the Revs bullpen.

Lexington lefty Jack Lynch opened the game with 2.2 no-hit innings, but Costes and Brandon Lewis kept the third inning alive with two-out singles. That set the table for Wehler who planted a three-run homer just above the yellow line on the right field fence, opening the scoring with his sixth of the year as York led 3-0.

Pace retired 10 of his first 11 batters before dealing with his only hiccup of the evening when Brady Whalen and Curtis Terry connected on back-to-back homers with one out in the fourth, slashing the Revs' lead to 3-2.

Costes got one of those runs back, nailing a 3-0 pitch from right hander Dustin Beggs over the wall in left for a solo shot, increasing the lead to 4-2 on his fourth of the year, having gone yard in each of the last three games.

York had leadoff batters reach and had multiple baserunners three times in the final four innings and were unable to add on, but the pitching staff made the lead stand up.

Pace worked through the heart of the order for a third time, stranding two runners when he retired Pedro Gonzalez on a fly out to end the sixth. He came back out to retire the first two batters on ground outs in the seventh before issuing his first walk of the night, snapping a 12.1-inning walkless streak.

Noah Denoyer entered and struck out Jerry Huntzinger looking to finish the seventh. Mauricio Llovera retired the top of the order 1-2-3 in the eighth, and Cam Robinson nailed down his league-leading ninth save with a perfect ninth.

The Revs improve to 24-13, continuing the best start to a season in franchise history as they maintain their four-game lead for first place in the North Division.

Notes: The Revs have won five straight on the road, anchored by their pitching as they have plated exactly four runs in all five of those victories and have allowed two runs or fewer in four of those five. Costes (3-for-4) has homered in three straight and has an RBI in eight consecutive games; he is now 11-for-23 (.478) with four homers on a six-game hitting streak. Wehler (2-for-4) has hit safely in six straight and is now 14-for-32 (.438) with four homers and 10 RBI over his past nine games. Former big league outfielder Jaylin Davis joined the team after being acquired from the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association in a trade earlier this week; Davis played center field and walked twice while stealing a pair of bases in his debut. Pace is now 3-0 with a 3.34 ERA over his last six outings. Denoyer picked up his team-leading fourth and his seventh scoreless outing in the last eight, while striking out his 30th batter of the season in just 15.1 innings. Llovera logged his third hold and third straight scoreless outing. Robinson has now worked six straight scoreless appearances.

Up Next: York will face Lexington again on Saturday night with first pitch anticipated at approximately 7:15 p.m. following Legends alumni weekend pregame ceremonies. York righty J.C. Ramirez (0-0, 15.00) squares off with Lexington's Ben Ferrer (0-0, 3.60). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at approximately 7 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.