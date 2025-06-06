Ducks Win Slugfest in Hagerstown

June 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks' Chris Roller in action

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks' Chris Roller in action(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 11-8 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on an RBI single by Troy Viola and a two-run double produced by Taylor Kohlwey against Hagerstown starting pitcher Casey Marshalwitz. The Flying Boxcars answered with four runs of their own in the home half of the frame to take their first lead of the ballgame, highlighted by a bases loaded walk to Ossie Abreu and a run-scoring groundout from Miles Williams versus Ducks starter Mitchell Senger.

The Flock went back ahead 5-4 in the second on a two-run home run to left field by Chrois Roller. Trailing 6-5 in the fourth, the visitors regained a one-run advantage at 7-6 on Cody Thomas' RBI fielder's choice and Viola's run-scoring two-base hit. Down 8-7 in the sixth, the Flock got even on a River Town RBI base knock. Long Island took a 9-8 advantage in the eighth by way of Kole Kaler's RBI doubled and added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth thanks to Ed Johnson's two-run double.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Senger allowed seven runs on one hit in two and two-thirds innings pitched, walking seven and striking out one. Marshalwitz surrendered five runs on five hits across three innings of work, walking two while striking out one. Jonah Dipoto (1-0) notched his first win as a member of the Ducks with a scoreless inning on one hit allowed along with a walk and a strikeout. Donald Goodson (0-2) was tagged with the loss, giving up one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning, walking and striking out one. Peyton Williams shut the door in the ninth with a scoreless frame for his team-leading seventh save of the season.

Kaler tallied three hits, including a double and a triple along with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Roller tallied a triple and a home run along with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-1, 15.42) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Domenic Picone (1-3, 3.72).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.