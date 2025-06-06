Ironmasters Continue Dominance

June 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







It's like Clark Kent becoming Superman.

Every time that the Lancaster Stormers don the Lebanon Ironmaster capes, they start leaping tall buildings and going faster than speeding bullets.

Or at least dominate Atlantic League opponents.

The Ironmasters slugged five homers and took advantage of six first inning walks to drub the Staten Island FerryHawks, 18-7, Friday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

With the win, the Ironmasters remained unbeaten at 10-0 in their annual appearances at the stadium.

One-time Lancaster infielder Damon Dues opened the night with the first of what would be nine overall homers in the game. That lead was short-lived.

After Trayson Kubo (0-1) retired Danny Amaral with his first pitch of the game, he walked Nick Lucky and Alex Isola around a single by Mason Martin. Lebanon County native Joseph Carpenter and Ariel Sandoval put the Ironmasters ahead with RBI singles. Dave Matthews walked for a 3-1 lead. Yeison Coca hit a force play grounder for the fourth run, and a bad throw to third trying to catch Sandoval around the bag made it 5-1. Lucky picked up his second walk of the inning to force home one more. Martin cleared the bags with a double into the right field corner.

The homers accounted for the remaining nine runs. Matthews went deep in the fourth with a man aboard. Lucky and Isola connected in the fifth.

With Lebanon up, 14-7, heading into the bottom of the eighth, the FerryHawks went to spare catcher David Melfi in a mop up capacity. Melfi, throwing "eephus" pitches about half of the time, surrendered a three-run homer to Amaral and a solo shot to Mason Martin, capping the evening.

For the second straight start against the FerryHawks, Noah Skirrow (5-1) gave a strong performance for five innings before faltering in the sixth. Staten Island struck for two runs on three hits before his departure. Michael McAvene took over, and Brandon Martorano greeted him with a fly ball to center that Amaral lost in the twilight. A passed ball and wild pitch allowed both runners to score, and Tim Borden homered to right center, drawing the FerryHawks to within eight.

Martorano homered off Billy Sullivan in the eighth for the final Staten Island blow of the night.

A.J. Alexy (0-1) will make the start on Saturday against Staten Island lefty Shane Barringer (0-1). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin had his 12th multi-hit game of the season but his first with more than two hits...Sandoval hit safely for the sixth straight game...Carpenter improved his average at home to .406 (26-64)...The club tied a season high with 11 walks and set a new high with the 18 runs and five homers...The average score on the homestand is 15-3.







