Conley Bops Rockers over Southern Maryland

June 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jack Conley slammed his first home run of the season in the sixth inning with one aboard to give the High Point Rockers a 3-1 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,025 at Truist Point.

With the game tied at 1-1, newcomer Braxton Davidson doubled and then scored on Conley's homer to put the Rockers in front 3-1.

The Rockers at 27-10 continue to hold a nine-game lead over the Blue Crabs (18-19) in the Atlantic League's Southern Division.

Southern Maryland's Alejandro De Aza gave the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead in the first against High Point starter Kyle Barraclough (W, 5-0), singling home John Taylor who had doubled to lead off the game.

In the third, the Rockers tied the game when Luis Gonzalez slammed a double to center and scored on Drew Mendoza's RBI single off Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa.

Conley's homer came against Crabs reliever Rafi Vazquez (L, 2-2).

The game was delayed for 33 minutes due to inclement weather in the bottom of the eighth.

When play resumed, High Point's Kyle Halbohn retired all three Southern Maryland batters he faced, giving him his second save of the week and preserving the Rockers win.

Game two of the series is slated for Saturday at 6:35 pm at Truist Point.

NOTES: Asheville native Braxton Davidson was signed to the Rockers on Friday. In 2024 he played in both the Atlantic League and Mexican League. After starting the season in Gastonia, he joined the Saraperos de Saltillo where he hit .333.. . Rockers' CF Cody Wilson left the game after legging out an infield single in the second. He was replaced by Ian Yetsko for the remainder of the game. Yetsko hit his first triple as a Rocker in the sixth inning. .. Because the scheduled postgame fireworks show did not happen due to the storms, the Rockers will honor all tickets from Friday's game at the next Fireworks Friday on June 27 when the Rockers face the Lancaster Stormers.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2025

