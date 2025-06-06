Boxcars Take Two of Three at Lancaster

Shane Turner earned his first wins of the 2025 season in Lancaster, as the Boxcars took the series, 2-1. Hagerstown crushed eight homers en route to 12-4 and 13-0 wins on Tuesday and Wednesday. Joe DeLuca led the way with a pair of homers, double and a Boxcars record six RBIs. Hagerstown's Ossie Abreu also registered two homers and four RBI on Tuesday. Miles Williams notched the 5th of the day.

Mike Kickham produced another exceptional outing, going 7 innings, striking out 5 and allowing just 1 earned run.

On Wednesday, the Boxcars pitched a shutout. Matt Reitz went 7 scoreless, and Jack Marusking closed out the game with two scoreless innings of his own. The duo combined to strike out 8 batters and allow just 5 hits.

Hagerstown's offense shined again, upping the two-day tally to eight home runs, thanks to Joe DeLuca, Gary Mattis and Jesus Lujano. Wellington Dotel went 3-6 on the day, with a 3 RBI game.

The Boxcars dropped the final game of the series Thursday night, 17-2, with the runs coming via Welington Dotel and Gary Mattis RBI doubles.







