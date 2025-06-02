Dirty Birds Sweep Legends with Walk Off

June 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - After a tough loss the night before, the Lexington Legends looked to regroup for a Sunday match-up against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Lexington would call upon Dustin Beggs, and Jamison Hill would be the starter for Charleston

Lexington got on the board quickly as Pedro Gonzalez would hit a lead-off home run, starting things off with a promising bang. It wouldn't be until the fourth that the Dirty Birds would drive one home to tie the game 1-1. Gonzalez would once again take matters into his own hands as he would hit his second lead-off solo shot of the night to put the Legends back ahead 2-1 in the sixth.

Jamison Hill finally relinquished his duties to begin the seventh inning as Ronaldo Alesandro came into the game in relief. In the eighth Charleston would answer again as Travis Demeritte would hit a solo shot of his own to tie it up 2-2. Dustin Beggs would finally be relieved to start the eighth with Christian Edwards coming in for relief and pitch a solid inning to leave the Dirty Birds with nothing. In the bottom of the ninth the Dirty Birds were able to put two runners aboard with two outs before Benjamin Blackwell was able to slap a single to bring in a runner and walk it off for Charleston.

The Legends now head on the road the Gastonia, looking for a bounce back series as they take on the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, who currently sitting at the bottom of the South Division at 12-21.

They will return home on June 6th to kick off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







