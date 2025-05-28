Legends Fall to Ducks in Series Opener

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends (15-13) and the Long Island Ducks (15-13) faced off for the first of their three-game series tonight. Sterling Sharp was the starting pitcher for the Ducks and Patrick Wicklander was the starter for the Legends.

The Ducks started off strong as they started the game with three straight singles from Chris Roller, JC Encarnacion, and Cody Thomas that was followed by Frank Viola drawing a walk to bring in the first run of the game. Taylor Kohlwey then hit a sac fly to bring in the second run. Ronaldo Flores then hit into a 4-3 double play to end their early rally. The Legends would not be outdone however as Pedro Gonzalez would draw an early walk, and was then subsequently driven home by a two-run blast from Curtis Terry to tie the game 2-2 going into the second inning. River Town hit a leadoff single in his first at bat, but he was left stranded as the next three batters would go down in order. Paul Toetz draws a walk to get aboard easily for the Legends, but he would also be left stranded as the Legends don't find anything. The third inning was where the Ducks truly hit their stride as they drove in four runs on hits from Thomas, Viola, Kohlwey, Flores, Town, and Kole Kaler as well as Chad Pike who was hit by a pitch. The Legends would be unable to respond as they go down in order.

The top of the fourth was another great inning for the Ducks as they drove in two more runs as Thomas was able to draw a walk and round the bases on a two-run blast from Kohlwey. This would be the end for Wicklander as Christian Edwards takes up the mound and gets out of the inning without any more damage. The Legends would again go down in order. Edwards would end up giving up a walk to Pike and a double to Encarnacion in the top of the fifth, but he is able to dispatch the rest of the batters with ease to escape unscathed. The Legends get off on the right foot as Toetz lays down a single that is followed by a drawn walk from Xane Washington. This was then followed by a single and a fumbled ball by Thomas that allowed two runs to score and make it a 4-8 ball game. This would not be the end for the Legends as Whalen whales on a ball to tie it up 6-6 going into the sixth and subsequently take Sharp out of the game. Jack Lynch would take over pitching duties in the top of the sixth as only allows a single from Kohlwey. The Ducks would make another pitching substitution as Ryan Sandberg steps in for Brad Case. Sandberg easily handles Legends as they go three up three down.

Dalton Ross takes the mound to get the final three frames started as he immediately hits Pike with a pitch. A single from Encarnacion would drive Pike in to get the Ducks the lead back. Ryan Langford gets the call for the Ducks in the bottom of the seventh as he gives up a solo shot to Gonzalez to make it 7-9. The Legends look to another pitcher in as they head to the eighth as Julio Dilone gets the call. He would give up a triple to Kohlwey who was then driven in by Town as the Ducks extended their lead to 10-7. The Ducks would again search for a new look as Braydon Nelson would take up the mound. Dylan Rock would get abord on a double error that sent him to second however, he would be left stranded as the Legends are unable to get anything going. The Ducks would continue to come out swinging in the top of the ninth as Kaler would draw a four pitch walk and then steal second to get in scoring position. He's driven home by a single from Encarnacion which takes Dilone out of the game. The closer Durbin Feltman would take the mound for the Legends but found himself in a hole as he walked the first batter he saw. This would then be followed by a fly out from Kohlwey, but this was followed by two straight singles from Kohlwey and Flores before Town hits a bomb to round the bases. Pike and Kaler would also both get abord but would be left stranded. After the dust clears the Ducks find themselves up 16-7. Washington would come in to close it out for the Ducks, and he does his job swiftly as he easily handles the Legends to make them sit down in order.

The Legends drop the first of their three-game series against the Ducks. Ryan Sandberg gets his first win, and Patrick Wicklander is issued a loss to even out his record at 3-3. The Legends and Ducks will face off again tomorrow, Wednesday May 28th at Legends Field at 6:45 PM. It'll be the first Bark in the Park of the season, where the Legends welcome all your best dog friends for a wonderful night of baseball along with you. Thursday, May 29th will be the series wrap-up for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 domestics like Miller and Coors Lite, and $3 crafts.

The Legends will be hosting Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic, June 6-8. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







